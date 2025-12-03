The Best Budget Phone^, moto g57 POWER goes on Sale with the 1st Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, a 50MP LYTIA 600 Camera and a 7000mAh Battery -- at Rs.12,999*

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 3: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's leading AI smartphone brand**, today announced the sale of its latest budget powerhouse The Best Budget Phone - moto g57 POWER at an effective price of just Rs. 12,999*. The device features multiple segment-leading features, including the World's 1st Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 processor, Segment's Best 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera, Segment's Highest 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery, Immersive 6.72" 120Hz Display with Gorilla® Glass 7i Protection, and the Segment's First Android™ 16 out of the box.

Powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 (4nm) chipsetmaking it the first smartphone in the world to debut this processorthe moto g57 POWER ensures smooth multitasking, lag-free gaming, and fast 5G connectivity with support for 11 5G bands. Users also get 8GB RAM (expandable to 24GB with RAM Boost) and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage for maximum performance efficiency.

The device elevates photography with the Segment's Best 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 sensor, paired with the Segment's Highest 8MP Ultrawide camera and an advanced 2-in-1 ambient sensor. Backed by moto ai, the camera supports intelligent features like AI Photo Enhancement Engine, Auto Night Vision, AI Portrait, Auto Smile Capture, and seamless editing with Google Photos AI tools such as Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, and Photo Unblur.

A major highlight is the Segment's Highest 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery, offering up to 60 hours of runtime##, ensuring more than two days of uninterrupted power. The advanced silicon-carbon technology ensures slimmer design, better heat management, and longer battery health.

The moto g57 POWER also features a 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display with Display Colour Boost, 1050-nits HBM, and SGS Eye Protection. Combined with Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, and Bass Boost, it offers an exceptional entertainment experience. Built to endure, the device features Segment's Only Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i with 3x better protection, a MIL-STD-810H certified build, and IP64 water and dust resistance, making it one of the toughest phones in its segment.

As the Segment's First smartphone with Android™ 16, users get the latest OS experience immediately, along with Motorola's guarantee of Android™ 17 and 3 Years of SMRs.

The moto g57 POWER features a sleek, flat frame and an ultra-premium Pantone™ curated vegan leather finish, available in striking colour options Regatta, Fluidity, and Corsair. It also includes Smart Connect 2.0 with Swipe to Share, Swipe to Stream, Moto Secure with ThinkShield®, Family Space, and Moto Unplugged for an elevated software experience.

Availability:

The moto g57 POWER is available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and comes in three Pantone™ curated vegan leather finishes: Regatta, Fluidity, and Corsair. All feature an ultra-premium vegan leather finish that enhances both grip and style.

Sales starts today - 3rd December from 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India.

Offer Details:

Product Name: moto g57 POWER

Launch Price (8GB + 128GB): Rs. 14,999

Bank Offer: Rs. 1,000 additional Bank Discount

Special Launch Offer: Rs. 1,000 Limited Period Special Discount

Effective Price with Offer:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 12,999*

To know more about the product visit: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g57-power-5g-regatta-128-gb/p/itm2d4d13a1de801?pid=MOBHGRFEGSFYUE2E

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 449)

- Cashback worth Rs. 2000

- Partner coupons worth Rs. 8000

Disclaimers:

*Price Including offers. Valid for a limited period only

**As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

^within the segment from motorola under 13K

##Battery hours are approximate and may vary

