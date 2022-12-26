The Best of the Best Real Estate Developers, Projects Prevail at 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia's leading property technology company, today announced the regional winners representing the Best in Asia at the 17th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, presented by Kohler and supported by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.

Also known as the finale of the 2022 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, the Grand Final was presented in 48 categories at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

New World Development Company Limited garnered the award of Best Developer (Asia), representing China (Hong Kong and Macau). Along with the design practice Lead8, the company also received the Best Mega Mixed Use Development (Asia) award for 11 SKIES.

Representing Mainland China, Lead8 additionally won the Best Retail Architectural Design (Asia) award for Shougang Park Urban Weaving District. Benoy Limited won Best Mixed Use Architectural Design (Asia) for CRL MixC Qianhai in another regional win for Mainland China.

The Philippines garnered seven regional wins, led by the Best Industrial Developer (Asia) title for Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates and the Best Lifestyle Developer (Asia) title for Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI). Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates also won the honours of Best Industrial Development (Asia) and Best Green Development (Asia) for LIMA Estate.

AppleOne Mactan, Inc. also won Best Branded Residential Development (Asia) for The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort while Cebu Landmasters, Inc. won Best Hospitality Architectural Design (Asia) for Sofitel Cebu City. Arquitectonica was honoured with the Best Office Architectural Design (Asia) award for Mega Tower.

Thailand also gained seven regional wins, including the Best Landmark Mixed Use Development (Asia) award for One Bangkok by Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (FPHT). Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited won both the Best Condo Development (Asia) and Best Health and Wellness Development (Asia) awards for The Aspen Tree at The Forestias. PMT Property Co., Ltd. earned the titles of Best Condo Interior Design (Asia) and Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Asia) for 125 Sathorn. Lake Legend Bangna-Suvarnabhumi by Hongkong Land and Property Perfect PCL was named Best Waterfront Housing/Landed Development (Asia) while Jaytiya 2 Private Pool Villas Residence by Jaytiya Property Co., Ltd. won Best Housing/Landed Landscape Architectural Design (Asia).

Singapore scored six regional wins at the Grand Final. GuocoLand was named Best Luxury Developer (Asia) and Best Sustainable Developer (Asia) while UOL Group Limited was named Best Hospitality Developer (Asia). UOL Group Limited also won Best Hotel Development (Asia) for Pan Pacific Orchard.

Park Nova by Shun Tak Holdings gained the Best Condo Architectural Design (Asia) title while Artyzen Singapore by Artyzen Hospitality Group won Best Hospitality Interior Design (Asia).

Indonesia was also represented with six regional wins that include the Best Township Development (Asia) award for Kota Baru Parahyangan by PT. Belaputera Intiland and Best Township Masterplan Design (Asia) award for PIK2 Sedayu Indo City by Agung Sedayu Group & Salim Group.

Autograph Tower at Thamrin Nine Complex by PT Putragaya Wahana, a member of Galeon Group, won Best Office Development (Asia) while LRT City Jatibening by KSO PT Adhi Commuter Properti Tbk. & PT Urban Jakarta Propertindo Tbk. won Best Connectivity Condo Development (Asia). Metland Cibitung by PT Fajarputera Dinasti, a subsidiary of PT Metropolitan Land Tbk., won Best Connectivity Housing/Landed Development (Asia) while LOGOS Cikarang Logistics Park by LOGOS Indonesia was named Best Green Industrial Development (Asia).

Australia scored five regional wins, including the Best Boutique Developer (Asia) title for Spacious Group. SPG Land won both the Best Smart Building Development (Asia) and Best Integrated Work From Home Development (Asia) titles for Paradiso Place. Dare Property Group won Best Eco-Friendly Commercial Development (Asia) for Zero Gipps and Mayrin Group won Best Housing/Landed Architectural Design (Asia) for The Archwood Residences.

Vietnam scored four regional wins, including the Best Mixed-Use Developer (Asia) title for Keppel Land. Sycamore by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) won the Best Housing/Landed Development (Asia) and Best Eco-Friendly Housing/Landed Development (Asia) awards. Artisan Park by Gamuda Land was named Best Retail Development (Asia).

From Greater Niseko, Andaru Collection Niseko by Blue Waves Group clinched both Best Completed Housing/Landed Development (Asia) and Best Housing/Landed Interior Design (Asia) awards. HakuVillas by H2 Group won the Best Completed Condo Development (Asia) award.

Cambodia and Malaysia each earned two regional wins. The Best Breakthrough Developer (Asia) award went to Kambujaya Development Co., Ltd., with the Best Waterfront Condo Development (Asia) title going to Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd. KL Wellness City by KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd was named Best Mixed Use Development (Asia), with Infinity8 Reserve JBCC by Infinity Group winning Best Co-Working Space (Asia).

India was also represented at the Grand Final with Embassy REIT winning Best Commercial Landscape Architectural Design (Asia) for Embassy TechVillage - Central Garden.

Candra Ciputra, CEO of Ciputra Group and president director of PT Ciputra Development Tbk, received the PropertyGuru Icon Award. Ciputra, previously named the Indonesia Real Estate Personality of the Year in 2015, received the award for a lifetime of real estate achievements covering developments in more than 40 cities across the archipelago.

The regional winners at the Grand Final were selected from the elite pool of country winners from PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards' series of celebrations this year in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Greater Niseko (Japan), India, and Australia.

Hari V Krishnan, CEO and Managing Director of PropertyGuru Group, said, "The Awards remain among our widest-reaching enterprise solutions, has expanded over the years to represent some of the world's most dynamic property markets from Southeast Asia to Australia. With these award-winning developers and designers as benchmarks, we hope to guide property seekers towards finding, financing and owning the right properties. In this, the 17th edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, we elevate not only the region's dream homes but also its finest, most sustainable live-work-play developments, workspaces, retail hubs, hotels, resorts, and industrial parks, among others, to an international platform. Whether you're seeking, selling or building property, we will see you home."

Jules Kay, General Manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said, "The winners of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final aptly represent the diversity, progress, and resilience of their respective property markets. With projects ranging from boutique residential developments to vast integrated districts, these award-winning developments offer an impressive snapshot of what the Best in Asia looks like. Whether celebrated onstage at our gala events, or presented to the world online, these awardees shine bright as the Gold Standard of Asian real estate, keeping true to our vision of building the region's Property Trust Platform. To all the winners announced at our regional Grand Final-we celebrate your success. Congratulations."

The latest edition of the Grand Final marked the full return of the black-tie gala dinner and awards presentation, following a successful virtual gala edition in 2021. The 2022 Grand Final was streamed live on AsiaPropertyAwards.com as well as the programme's official Facebook and YouTube channels.

The list of winners at the Grand Final was selected by an independent jury consisting of head judges of participating markets in the Awards: Thien Duong, chairperson of the Grand Final and general director, Group GSA (Vietnam); Amit Khanna, managing director, Phoenix Advisers (India); Bill Barnett, founder and managing director, C9 Hotelworks (Greater Niseko); Cyndy Tan Jarabata, president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc. (Philippines); Dato' Sr. Lau Wai Seang, president, Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM): 2017-2018 (Malaysia); Kristin Thorsteins, head of partnership growth for APAC at IWG PLC (Singapore); Lui Violanti, regional manager for Western Australia, Inhabit Group (Australia); Paul Tse, president, board of directors, Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers (Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau); Sorn Seap, executive vice president, Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (Cambodia); Suphin Mechuchep, chairperson, JLL Thailand (Thailand); and Vivin Harsanto, Senior Director and head of advisory, JLL Indonesia (Indonesia).

HLB, the leading international accounting and advisory firm, upheld fairness, transparency and credibility throughout all points of the selection process, under the leadership of Paul Ashburn, HLB International Real Estate Group.

Since it was established in Thailand in 2005, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards programme has expanded over the years to 18 property markets. Through its series of in-person and virtual gala celebrations, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards programme has provided an international platform for excellent real estate developers, architects, and interior designers across Asia Pacific. The programme, therefore, connects awardees to a wide pool of investors, consumers, and agents, as well as the diaspora, throughout the region and beyond.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final is supported by platinum sponsor Kohler; gold sponsor Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®; official portal partner PropertyGuru; official channel partner History; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official PR partner Artemis Associates; media partners BusinessWorld, Construction & Property, d+a Magazine, Daily FT, Deluxe Magazine, Discover Pattaya, Esquire PH, Hot Magazine, Housing.com, Kompas, Kopiandpropetry.com, Luxuo, Manila Bulletin, Mingtiandi, Palace, Pattaya Trader, Penang Property Talk, People Asia Magazine, PhilStar PropertyReport PH, Powderlife, Real Estate News PH, Real Living, Rem, Robb Report, Southeast Asia Globe, Suara Indonesia, The Grid, The Hindu, The Manila Times, Think of Living, Top 10 of Malaysia, Vietnam Heritage, WhenInManila.com, Yacht Style, and Your Investment Property; official ESG partner Baan Dek Foundation; official charity partner Liter of Light; supporting partners IFC - Building Resilience Index, IFC - Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies, and REHDA Institute; supporting associations EuroCham Cambodia, Global Design Awards Lab, Green Building Consulting & Engineering, Niseko Tourism, Singapore Estate Agents Association, and Singapore Green Building Council; and official supervisor HLB.

To view Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2022 Winners List, click here.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor