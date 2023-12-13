The Best Trader from Earth Will Win Tesla Model S in the "WTC: Multiverse" by Binomo

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 13: 4-29 December. Binomo presents the free and largest trading adventure - the "World Trading Cup: Multiverse". All traders from Earth will compete with each other for the title of the best. And also for the great rewards. The main reward is a Tesla Model S.*

Firstly, Binomo offers everyone safe and reliable trading with quick withdrawals. Secondly, with Binomo, users get free access to local and global trading events with the valuable rewards. The total reward fund of the WTC is USD 320,000. Participants will be able to receive weekly rewards from Apple and Amazon. Also, everyone registered will receive a guaranteed reward.

There will be several competitions in the WTC: Multiverse. Traders can choose any competition they prefer or take part in all at once to increase their possibilities of winning. Participants will also receive tournament points - "Bions". The victory will depend on their number.

The first competition - "50 Daily".

The main goal is to make 50 trades per day. Bions will be given for each trade (1x - for regular trade, 2x for the successful).

The mechanics of victory is simple: more trades - higher results.

The second competition - "Sprints".

Goal: the greater the total amount of trades, the closer the victory.

2x Bions are given for every successful trade.

For example: a trade amount of $150 will bring 150 Bions, but a successful $150 trade will bring 300 Bions.

To participate in WTC for free, traders should use their real Binomo accounts. Demo users can make a minimal deposit to join the competition.

Check the full details on the WTC website or the Binomo trading platform.

A story where everyone can get a reward.

The WTC was made with the goal of creating free access to a bright adventure for every user. Its plot will take place in the space of the multiverse. Traders will encounter other universes and unexpected challenges. In addition, traders will be able to get one of the rewards in a random raffle. It's enough to be registered for one of the competitions and make at least 1 trade on a real account. There will be 3 raffles in total, within which 63 traders will receive their rewards.

*USD 75,000, the price of a new car, is deposited into your real account

