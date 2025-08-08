The Better Way to Cook: A Kitchen Revolution with Tata Simply Better's Cold Pressed Oils

VMPL

New Delhi [India]. August 8: When it comes to daily cooking, oil is that invisible sidekick. Always in the pan, rarely on our minds. But here's the truth: not all oils are created equal and the one you use can make a big difference to both your food and your health.

That's where cold-pressed oils for daily cooking come in. And no one is leading that change quite like Tata Simply Better.

What's Wrong with Regular Refined Oils?

They may look clean, but refined oils are often:

* Processed using high heat and chemicals

* Stripped of natural nutrients and antioxidants

* Bleached and deodorised for a neutral look and taste

* Blended with other oils or additives to lower its cost

You end up with oil that looks clear but contributes nothing to your food or your well-being.

What Makes Cold Pressed Oils Simply Better?

Cold-pressed oils are made the traditional way without heat or chemicals to preserve the natural goodness of the seed or fruit. Here's why that matters:

1. Packed with Natural Nutrients

They retain essential nutrients like Vitamin E, MUFAs and PUFAs that support heart health, brain function and overall wellness.

2. Rich in Natural Aroma and Flavour

Unlike refined oils, cold pressed oils keep the original scent and taste of the ingredients, adding depth and freshness to your cooking.

3. Loaded with Antioxidants

These oils are naturally rich in antioxidants that help support immunity and protect the body from everyday stress and inflammation.

4. Better Texture in Cooking

The thicker, unrefined texture means a better coating, richer flavour and great results in everything from tadkas to stir-fries.

These oils are delicious, versatile and full of real goodness. Perfect for anyone who wants to make their meals cleaner, tastier and smarter without compromising on taste.

Introducing Tata Simply Better

Now imagine a range of cold-pressed oils created with the care of tradition and the trust of Tata.

That's what Tata Simply Better brings to your kitchen.

The Simply Better Promise:

* 100% Pure & Cold Pressed: No shortcuts & no chemicals

* A1-Grade Ingredients: Only the best seeds and fruits

* No Trans Fats or Cholesterol: Clean, light and heart-healthy

* Lab-Tested for Purity: So you know exactly what you're getting

* Smart Packaging: Spill-proof & easy-to-pour bottles

Meet the Family: 6 Oils, One Purpose - Better Everyday Cooking!

Tata Simply Better's cold-pressed range includes:

1. Virgin Coconut Oil

2. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3. Mustard Oil

4. Groundnut Oil

5. Sesame (Gingelly) Oil

6. Sunflower Oil

Each one is crafted for a different cooking style - from cold drizzles to deep tadkas but all are united by one goal: helping you cook better.

Now that we've met the six stars of the Tata Simply Better lineup, let's dive into the fun part, how each of these cold-pressed oils for daily cooking can upgrade your meals, support your lifestyle and make you want to cook more often.

Because no two meals (or moods) are the same and neither are these oils.

1. Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil

This one's all about lightness and versatility. Sourced from premium coconuts and cold pressed to retain natural MCTs (medium chain triglycerides), it's known to support metabolism, boost energy and aid digestion.

Where to use it:

* Morning smoothies or coffee (yes, really!)

* Sauteed veggies & stir-fried greens

* Healthy baking - banana bread * protein muffins

Flavour: Mildly sweet, lightly nutty & never overpowering

Benefits: Supports metabolism and gut health

2. Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The classic heart hero. Made from A1-grade Spanish olives, Tata Simply Better's Extra Virgin Olive Oil is cold-pressed to preserve all those powerful polyphenols and good fats.

Where to use it:

* Fresh salads, vinaigrettes & bruschetta

* Pasta tossed with garlic and chilli flakes

* Toast toppings (try it with avocado or hummus)

* Light baking or pan-grilling

Flavour: Rich, fruity & bold

Benefits: Loaded with antioxidants, MUFAs, and flavour that makes healthy eating feel indulgent

3. Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil

Also known as peanut oil, this one's a pantry staple that brings warmth, richness and balance. Cold pressing helps retain its natural Vitamin E and cholesterol-friendly fats.

Where to use it:

* Indian sabzis and curries

* Stir-fried rice or noodles

* Homemade chaat or pakoras (without the guilt)

* Dry roasting or pan-frying

Flavour: Nutty and deep, but surprisingly light on the palate

Benefits: Keeps you full for longer & supports heart health

4. Cold Pressed Mustard Oil

The boldest of the bunch, perfect for those who like their food with a punch. Mustard oil isn't just flavourful, it's packed with Omega-3 fatty acids and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Where to use it:

* Bengali fish curry or Kashmiri rogan josh

* North Indian pickles

* A hot mustard tadka for dal

* Spicy marinades or grilled veggies

Flavour: Sharp, spicy & pungent

Benefits: Great for digestion, circulation and fighting bad cholesterol

5. Cold Pressed Sesame (Gingelly) Oil

A South Indian favourite, this oil is rich in tradition and nutrition. With natural antioxidants and deep earthy notes, it's perfect for classic comfort food or modern meals with a twist.

Where to use it:

* Tadka for rasam or sambar

* Idli podi with a spoonful of oil - chef's kiss

* Stir-fried noodles, rice, or Indo-Chinese fusion

* Asian-style dressings or noodle bowls

Flavour: Smoky, earthy & slightly sweet

Benefits: Packed with PUFA, calcium and iron

6. Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil

The everyday all-rounder. It's light, clean-tasting and rich in Vitamin E, making it great for all kinds of basic cooking where you want the ingredients, not the oil to shine.

Where to use it:

* Stir-frying, sauteing, or steaming

* Basic roti sabzi, khichdi, or poha

* Upma, cutlets, or parathas

* Anything your family eats daily

Flavour: Mild, neutral, barely there and that's a good thing

Benefits: Perfect for kids and elders alike & gentle on the digestive system.

So you've stocked up on cold-pressed oils. Your kitchen now has six health-forward heroes - each ready to elevate your everyday cooking.

What next?

The good news is that you don't need a complicated health plan or a gourmet cookbook. Just a few smart swaps, a little experimentation and some honest-to-goodness real food cooked in real oils.

Let's break it down.

Why Cold-Pressed Oils for Daily Cooking Just Make Sense?

We're cooking almost every day, from rushed breakfasts to lazy weekend lunches and cosy dinner thalis. So why use oils that are stripped of nutrition when you could be adding value with every drop?

Here's what cold-pressed oils for daily cooking bring to your table:

* Zero shortcuts: No chemicals, no high heat & no refined processing

* All the goodness: Natural nutrients, antioxidants and healthy fats

* Less is more: Their stronger, richer flavour means you use less oil overall

* Tailored to your needs: Whether you want light sauteing, deep marination or raw drizzling, there's an oil for every mood and meal

* They are loaded with benefits: Be it weight management, heart health, digestion or immunity, they're designed to help

Making Cold Pressed Oils a Habit (Not a Hassle)

Let's face it: changing habits in the kitchen can be hard. But the switch to cold-pressed oils is one of the easiest upgrades you can make.

Try these everyday swaps:

* Use cold-pressed sunflower oil for school lunch prep and everyday sabzis! It's mild and loved by picky eaters.

* Swap your usual tadka oil for mustard or sesame oil which has more flavour.

* Drizzle extra virgin olive oil over leftover dal or rice bowls, trust us, it works!

* Add cold pressed coconut oil to porridge or smoothies, you won't even notice the switch, but your body will.

* Use groundnut oil for rotis and parathas as it gives a delicious aroma and needs no extra ghee.

It's not about following a diet, it's about upgrading your staples. No drastic changes, no giving up favourite dishes, just better ingredients doing better things.

Why choose Tata Simply Better?

Cold-pressed oils are becoming more common, but not all of them are created equal. With Tata Simply Better, you get a brand that's backed by decades of trust and driven by today's health-conscious values.

What sets it apart?

* A1-grade ingredients only because quality starts at the source

* Cold pressed right without chemicals, shortcuts or compromise

* No trans fats, no cholesterol & no additives, just pure oil, as it should be

* Lab-tested for quality and purity because transparency matters

* Sustainably packaged in easy-pour, mess-free bottles designed for your real kitchen

Above all, Tata Simply Better is made for people like us - home cooks juggling taste and health, food lovers who don't want to give up flavour for fitness and families looking for simple, effective ways to eat better every day.

The Final Drizzle

Cooking doesn't need to be complicated. It just needs better choices and that begins with what's in your bottle. Whether you're cooking for your kids, your parents or just yourself, cold-pressed oils for daily cooking help you strike that balance between comfort and care.

From the deep flavour of sesame oil in a podi rice lunchbox to the light touch of olive oil on a fresh salad, Tata Simply Better's range makes it easier to love what you eat and feel good about feeding it to the ones you love.

This isn't just oil. It's a lifestyle shift. One meal, one drizzle, one smarter choice at a time.

