The bGREEN Revolution: The Plant-Based Protein Powerhouse for Active Lifestyles

SMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 2: Bright LifeCare Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in sports nutrition and wellness, is excited to announce the launch of bGREEN, its all-new plant-based protein brand. Crafted specifically for active individuals, bGREEN bridges the protein gap often found in plant-based diets. The house of Bright LifeCare Pvt. Ltd. also includes top brands including HealthKart, MuscleBlaze, Fuel One, HK Vitals, Gritzo, and TrueBasics.

Power Your Every Move, Naturally

Whether you're a seasoned athlete or someone striving for peak fitness, bGREEN provides a convenient and delicious way to fuel your workouts and daily grind. Made with pea protein isolate, bGREEN delivers a complete amino acid profile, ensuring you get the protein your body needs to perform at its best.

This plant-powered formula is perfect for health-conscious vegetarians and anyone seeking a clean and effective way to support their fitness goals.

Plant-Based Performance, Without Compromise

At bGREEN, compassion meets innovation. The brand is committed to offering high-quality plant-based nutrition without sacrificing results. Their protein powders are 100 per cent plant-based, non-dairy, gluten-free, and non-GMO, making them a safe and trusted choice for everyone. bGREEN uses only the cleanest ingredients to create delicious and effective protein powders that fuel your training hunger and support your overall well-being.

Science-Backed Nutrition for Real Results

bGREEN's scientifically formulated plant-protein range is designed to deliver the ideal macro-nutrients you need to power through workouts, see real progress, build strength and endurance, and optimize your recovery. It's the perfect solution for anyone looking to take their fitness and health to the next level.

Your Performance Essentials: The bGREEN Way

bGREEN offers the cleanest and greenest way to fuel your body, whether you're a dedicated gym-goer or someone who simply wants to maintain peak health.

With its non-gritty, smooth, and delicious taste, bGREEN is a perfect protein choice for everyone. From everyday wellness enthusiasts to fitness enthusiasts, bGREEN empowers you to reach your peak performance with faster recovery and a stronger you.

bGREEN Plant Protein: Redefining Sports Nutrition

"Here at Bright LifeCare Pvt. Ltd., we're passionate about pushing the boundaries of sports nutrition," says Sameer Maheshwari, Founder & CEO, of HealthKart. "bGREEN embodies that passion. It's a delicious and convenient way for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to fuel their bodies with plant-powered protein. bGREEN allows them to achieve peak performance while staying true to their values of compassion and sustainability."

For More Information, Contact:

Name: Himanshu Lohan

Title: Assistant Brand Manager

Email ID: himanshu.lohan@brightlifecare.com

Phone Number: 9501285989

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor