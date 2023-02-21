The Big Hairy Audacious Forum 2023, a Global Business Networking Event

The Big Hairy Audacious Forum 2023 (BHAF), A Global gathering organized by Corporate Connections India, is all set to launch its annual grand event with the goal of Cultivation, Collaboration, and Celebration for all High Networth Individuals varying from a spectrum of business industries. Special mention to G.S. Financial Corporation for labelling itself as the Title Sponsor, Cherise India Pvt. Ltd. and Fenesta as a powered by sponsors, followed by A&H Capital as the One-to-One Session Sponsor, MyValueTrip.com as the Keynote Speaker Sponsor and Climate Detox as the Gala night sponsor for the event.

With a global team of leadership consultants and advisors, Corporate Connections has always been committed to connecting business leaders around the world to create opportunities, collaborate meaningfully, and make a significant impact on their organizations, communities, and lives. To keep up with their grandeur experience and for the growth & transformation of the Business Leaders, CC has come up with holding annual events since last year, and the wait is finally over for BHAF 2023 with approximate participation of more than 200 top business leaders. The two-day event scheduled from February 24th to 25th at Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon will serve as an excellent opportunity to interact with industry professionals and start-ups, learn about various businesses, and exchange ideas, technologies, and talents.

Extraordinary experience, being the core of the event, will be spiced up by one-to-one interactions with the business leaders, some amazing Common Interest Groups (CIG) activities, informative Growth Hack Sessions and overall upskilling workshops. The event will be wrapped up by the most awaited Gala Award Night with the perfect essence of great food.

The Core Team of BHAF Delhi expressed its pride in taking this initiative, exclaiming, "We are extremely excited about this event as it will be one of Corporate Connections' most recognizable and interactive initiatives of building connections and generating opportunities for all business professionals. When two right leaders connect at the right time, it cultivates the right opportunity."

The guest of honour and the keynote speaker of the event will be graced by Shri Kapil Dev, a former Indian cricketer who will be an inspiration to all the current business audiences. Further to this, Anurag Batra, owner of Business world and Ritu Marya, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur media will grace the event with their presence and share their views.

Some special guests and growth hack speakers for the event would be Dr Vaibhav Kapoor (Co-founder - Pristyn Care), Dhreeraj Gupta (Founder - Jumboking), Alok Bansal (Co-founder - Policy bazaar), Prashant Pitti (Co-founder - EaseMyTrip), Apurva Chamaria (Head of Startup and Venture Capital - Google India), Ashdin Doctor (The Habit Coach). The star for the awards night would be Karishma Kotak (Model, Actress & TV Presenter).

The Corporate Connections is the World's Premier Business Networking Organization, with a carefully curated membership of just under 1000 members from over 26 countries of the world.

Our members represent their independent organizations which range from $10M enterprises to unicorns. More importantly, our National Directors of Corporate Connections India - Yash Vasant and Gaurav VK Singhvi along with the members represent the voice of influencers in their business community that are committed to excellence and exacting positive and inspiring change in their local and global communities.

For more information, please visit www.corporateconnections.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor