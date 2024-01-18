The Biggest Wedding Giveaway of 2024: Sign Up on WeddingWire India and Stand a Chance to Win Rs 15,00,000 For Your Dream Wedding

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 18: WeddingWire India, the Indian subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide, a wedding technology platform connecting engaged couples with local wedding professionals, launched the 2nd edition of the biggest wedding giveaway of the year - Win Your Dream Wedding 2024. Those who are planning a wedding in 2024 can sign up on this competition landing page before 11:59 p.m. on February 29, 2024, IST to participate, and one lucky couple will win Rs15 lacs to book their dream wedding venue and vendors on the WeddingWire India marketplace.

WeddingWire India first launched this one-of-a-kind giveaway in April 2023, when their annual Newly-Wed Survey revealed growing wedding costs post-Covid. One lucky couple was awarded Rs 11 lakh to plan their dream wedding in their 2023 giveaway. The lucky winners were Juanita D'souza and her fiance, Saurav Mohanty. Juanita belongs to the industrial port city of Karnataka (Mangalore). She has a Masters in Advertising and PR Management from DeMontfort University, Leicester. Saurav studied mechanical engineering at the Vellore Institute of Technology and pursued a Masters from De Montfort University, Leicester. He is from Bhubaneshwar, Odissa. In November 2023. The couple planned an inter-cultural wedding that witnessed Mangalorean Catholic as well as Hindu wedding ceremonies to honor the cultures of both the bride and groom's families.

D'souza shares, "The contest I won literally made my dream wedding come true. Ever since I started visualising my marriage, I had envisioned making my own wedding gown and going crazy about it. WeddingWire India did not just help me in making my dream gown come true, but also helped to pull off almost the entire wedding and the major expenses related to it, like booking our wedding photographer, wedding venues, and wedding planner I am able to do the wedding the way I wanted it to be without creating any pressure or burden on my family, which has been a blessing for me. I am able to do so much more than I initially planned."

Speaking about the return of the Win Your Dream Wedding Giveaway in 2024, Anam Zubair, Head of Consumer Marketing at WeddingWire India, shares, "We were thrilled to be such an integral part of Juanita and Saurav's wedding last year. It was an amalgamation of culture, traditions, and love, a true representation of what Indian weddings stand for. Winning the giveaway amount helped them plan multiple ceremonies without budget constraints. We are bringing back this one-of-a-kind opportunity for couples tying the knot in 2024. This time, the Win Your Dream Wedding giveaway is bigger, and we are offering one lucky couple the chance to win a Rs15 lacs wedding giveaway amount. The campaign aims to celebrate the rising wave of financial freedom amongst young millennial couples. We are hopeful that Indian couples will make the best use of this opportunity and allow us to help them celebrate their dream wedding experience."

The 'Win Your Dream Wedding' giveaway will be running until February 29, 2024. To win, you must sign up as a participant and choose to hire your wedding vendors and/or wedding venue from the ones enlisted on WeddingWire India's marketplace.

WeddingWire India, launched in mid-2017, is one of the fastest-growing and trusted wedding technology platforms in India connecting engaged couples with local wedding professionals. The virtual marketplace gives couples in India access to any and every wedding service provider and online planning tool they can think of. It is the one-stop destination for all wedding planning requirements with a robust vendor directory covering over 65,000 vendors across categories such as venues, photography, hair and makeup, catering, music, etc. From vendor management, checklist, website creation, budget allocation, guest list creation, community ideas and inspiration, millions of couples search, compare and connect with required wedding services from WeddingWire India's vast directory of vendors. It is dedicated to building innovative tools and resources and is present across apps, websites, and mobile web as the online marketplace of venues and wedding professionals that simplify and inspire the wedding planning process that is unique to its customers. WeddingWire India helps clients plan their dream weddings across 28 states and 8 union territories.

WeddingWire.in is the Indian subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide, the world's largest global wedding technology platform with over four decades of expertise in the wedding industry which is present in 16 countries and has been helping people in celebrating their life's biggest milestones.

