The Billbergia: Launches its head-to-toe personal care and grooming range, now available on all leading E-commerce platforms

Billbergia Nature Science Pvt Ltd (The Billbergia), a premium plant-based and ultra-natural personal care & grooming brand is launching its extensive head to toe personal care and grooming range.

The brand is available on all the leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Myntra, Tata CliQ, and Flipkart as well as on their own web store - .

The brand will be launching soon on other major beauty and social commerce platforms. The all-natural and non-toxic skin speciality brand is certified by PETA as vegan and cruelty-free with no form of animal testing done. Billbergia has an elaborate variety of speciality products ranging from serums, shampoos & conditioners, hair masks, face and body washes, face & body creams, and body scrubs as well as their concern-focused skin care regimes that are targeted at solving various skin, hair and scalp conditions.

Mandeep Singh, Founder and Chief Billbergian, said, "Team Billbergia is a group of quality-freaks and consumer-obsessed individuals who have set out on a mission to drive wider and unapologetic adoption of ultra-natural, healthy and absolutely SAFE skin and hair care products that consumers rightfully deserve! We are very thrilled to be a part of this dynamic beauty and skincare industry. We plan to grow in the market as well as grow the overall market with our high quality, ultra-natural and premium plant-based speciality offerings. At Billbergia, we are our own biggest critics and consciously maintain a healthy dissatisfaction level that helps us re-invent and re-improve ourselves every day and in each product, we bring to you.''

Billbergia's vision is to spread plant-powered goodness through safe and high-quality products. They aim to create the most disruptive and profitable D2C personal care and grooming company through a safe, credible, certified product range as well as its high-engagement content engine. The Billbergia community stands as #BeBillbergian and is set to build a nature conscious, constantly evolving and high engagement community that embraces and advocates safer, plant-powered and non-toxic products.

The eccentric nature of the ingredients makes Billbergia more attractive to customers as one can explore the products by a specific ingredient and choose from a varied range of products. A host of problem-solving hero ingredients has been identified & integrated across Billbergia's speciality range to leave users with effective results. This includes ingredients like Vitamin C, Banana Extract, Tea Tree, Ginger, Rice Water, Vitamin E, Rose, Sandalwood, Kumkumadi & Saffron, Ubtan, Tulsi, Neem, Caffeine, Charcoal, Shea Butter, Green Tea, Almond, Honey, Licorice, Black Seed Oil, Apricot and many such powerful nature-based problem solvers.

The brand is a one-stop solution for all skin and hair concerns such as hyperpigmentation, suntan, acne, wrinkles, skin brightening, dry and dull hair, split ends, hair breakage, dark circles, chapped lips, fine lines and many more. Every ingredient has its advantages, formulation science and values to offer. The pillars which make Billbergia stronger and highly effective are -- First, its extensive social & marketplace listening; the brand zestfully endeavours to bring the consumers the best that has emerged after an in-depth consumer review mapping across brands on quality, ingredients, fragrance, user experience and overall delivery.

Secondly, repeated testing on friends and family; and Thirdly, its deep R&D in trying the best ingredient combinations, formulations and unique fragrances that they believe emerged as the ultimate true winners in carving out each of their products.

Since its inception, Billbergia has served the most available pin codes across all zones in the country and have garnered exceptional product reviews and ratings from its satisfied customers. Additionally, as a testament to the product quality and knowledge-based content initiatives, Billbergia has built a 25,000-member strong & high engagement community on Instagram in a very short span.

