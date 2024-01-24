The Binge Town Elevates Celebration Experience Across India

New Delhi (India), January 24: The Binge Town, operated by BCKS Franchise LLP, pioneers India’s premier chain of Private Theaters Celebration space, offering a unique and personalised cinematic experience for customers nationwide. Specialising in creating memorable moments, The Binge Town has quickly become the destination for celebrations, transforming how people enjoy movies and OTT series.

As of January 2023, The Binge Town boasts five branches in Bengaluru (Koramangala, Rajaji Nagar, Banashankari, Whitefield and Nagavara), three in Hyderabad (Jubilee Hills, Himayatnagar and Miyapur), and one in Delhi (Janakpuri). The expansion continues with new branches set to open in East Delhi and Hyderabad soon.

The Binge Town provides more than a room for private theatres, offering a wide range of comprehensive services to enhance celebrations. From expertly crafted decorations starting at just Rs 600 to a selection of delectable cakes, snacks, beverages, photography and thoughtful gifting services, The Binge Town ensures a wholesome and stress-free celebration.

HOW IT WORKS:

– Booking the theatre: Easily check available slots and book via the website or contact +91 8618976974 for more details.

– Decorations: A personalised private theatre with beautiful decorations is available according to the client's need, added during the booking process.

– Content: Bring OTT accounts or downloads; The Binge Town handles all the setup for a hassle-free experience.

“We started with just the four of us,” says Chetan Agrawal, co-founder of The Binge Town. “The idea resonated. People loved the privacy, the comfort, the leisurely experience. In January 2023, two more partners joined, and expansion was rapid after that.”

Significant Factors:

1. Affordable pocket pinches: From intimate couple-seaters to lively group spaces, The Binge Town delivers a wholesome celebration experience at various price points, with a minimum booking duration of 1.5 hours at ₹1300.

2. End-to-end service: The team handles all aspects of party planning, including food, decorations, photography, and music, allowing clients to focus on enjoying the occasion.

3. Hassle-free booking: Reserving a private theatre is easy—choose a theme, select services, and book a slot.

4. Assured quality: With over 13,000 positive reviews and a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on Google, The Binge Town guarantees top-notch service with professional staff.

Available Equipment

Equipped with HD screens and Sony surround speakers, The Binge Town’s private theatres provide an immersive entertainment experience suitable for personal celebrations, private screenings, or casual get-togethers.

Branches Across India

The Binge Town currently operates nine centres across Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi, with plans for further expansion. It is the ideal destination for turning any occasion into an unforgettable celebration.

Since January 2022, The Binge Town has become the preferred one-stop centre for celebrations among the 20 to 35 age group, known for personalised entertainment, happening festivals, and affordable prices.

For more details, please visit:-

https://thebingetown.com/



Phone Number – 86189 76974

