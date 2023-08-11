The Blunt: MP's Premier Production House of Creativity!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 11: In the fast-paced world of digital media, "The Blunt" shines as Central India's biggest media production company, enchanting audiences with the magic of storytelling. Founded in August 2020 by the quartet - Adhir Dubey, Ambar Verman, Ayush Jain, and Yash Chouhan, The Blunt's journey is a "kahani" (story) of "jazba" (passion) and "junoon" (obsession) with content marketing as the "mantra" (mantra) for making their mark in the industry.

'Chote sheher ki choti kahaniyan'

The Blunt! Born from a passion of crafting captivating stories that resonate with audiences, this dream team's guiding lights are laughter and humor, fueling their mastery of digital content marketing.

Their secret sauce? Seamlessly integrating brands into their in-house mini-web series and sketch videos. The outcome is a harmonious fusion of entertainment and advertising, leaving an indelible mark on hearts and minds alike!

Powering Brands, Inspiring Audiences

In just two years, The Blunt has achieved an astounding feat - crafting and releasing 30+ branded videos that showcase their exceptional storytelling prowess and seamless brand partnerships. Their hit web series "Pyaaar vs Dosti" and "Faltu Engineers," streaming on ZEE5, In 'Pyaar Vs Dosti,' starring Anushka Kaushik, Satish Ray, Aaditya Kuslshreshth ('Kullu'), and Parikshit Joshi, the complexities of love and friendship come to light. A childhood best friend discovers his close friend's engagement, setting off a quest to balance Pyaar and Dosti. While 'Faltu Engineers' starring Satish Ray, Ashish Acharya, and Badri Chavan, The BLUNT delivers a satirical drama centered around money-minded engineering colleges, the plight of unemployed engineers, and the challenges they encounter. Dive into these thought-provoking tales.

Working with esteemed clients like Beardo, GIVA, Redbull, and many others, such as Oskinni, GeeksforGeeks, CoinSwitch Kuber, Duolingo, The Tribe Concepts, Neeman's, Relevel, Gamezy, Radico, Skkily, Drink Prime, Bold Care, Flat and Flatmates, Adda247, Trell, Portronics, and SARVA, The Blunt has mastered the art of storytelling that effectively communicates brand messages. Their innovative approach has made them the ultimate choice for brands seeking profound connections with their audience.

Moreover, their impressive portfolio includes collaborations with 30+ national and international brands, a testament to their far-reaching impact and ability to transcend boundaries with their captivating narratives. With The Blunt leading the way, brands find a creative partner capable of bringing their stories to life, leaving a lasting impression in the hearts of viewers. The Blunt empowers brands to shine bright with their stories.

Championing Collaboration:

The Blunt's journey isn't just about their creative minds; it's also about the incredible digital creators and OTT actors who have added their magic to the mix. Collaborations with prominent names like Satish Ray, Chote Miyan, Nikhil Vijay, and others have further enhanced their content and widened their reach.

