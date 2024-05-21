The Body Shop India Focussed on Growth & Expansion Amid Development Within the Administration Process in the UK

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 21: The Body Shop's UK market and UK-based Global Head Office are currently in administration and a sale process for the business has been initiated on Monday 20th May, 2024. The move raises the prospect of new owners taking control of the brand founded nearly half a century ago. The UK business is still trading, and customers can continue to shop in-store and online.

The Body Shop India, is a Head Franchise Market, leveraging decades of retail experience from its powerhouse parent company - Quest Retail Pvt. Ltd., a leading Beauty Specialist Omni Channel Retailer and Brand development company in India. Infact, Global franchises are crucial to The Body Shop's growth, long-term international strategy and functioning as they stabilise the core of the business in UK.

Shriti Malhotra, Group CEO of Quest Retail - The Body Shop India, said, "The news that's been reported relates to the UK (or company-owned markets) only. This has no effect on The Body Shop India whatsoever. We are a brand which makes a difference, not only through the products we sell, but through the immense popularity of the brand in India and the strength of the community actions we undertake. Following the recent developments in UK, The Body Shop India remains strong, and the news of new ownership is very positive development for us for the path ahead. With a reinvigorated approach, our investment in the Brand expansion, Brand Advocacy and partner growth in India remains immensely strong especially as we are launching new retail and quick commerce opportunities, ensuring greater accessibility to customers in India."

Early this year, The Body Shop has attained the status of 100% Vegan certification, with all its formulations being certified by The Vegan Society. As India's largest international beauty retailer catering to 1500+ cities through its online reach with 20 brand new Activist Workshop stores opened recently and 100% quick commerce growth, The Body Shop India is well poised on its growth trajectory.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor