The Book 'Andaman: Ek Adbhut Akarshan' Launched at AILF-2024

New Delhi [India], October 11: A beautiful book mixed with memories, emotions and travel advices about the Andaman 'Andaman: Ek Adbhut Aakarshan' by well-known Hindi author Kumud Verma was released at the recently concluded 9th edition of the Ahmedabad International Literature Festival in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) in Mrinalini Sarabhai auditorium of the picturesque Centre for Environment Education campus. With all pages printed in colour on a glossy paper, the book is a compilation of thoughts, data and self-clicked high-resolution photographs of the visited sights by the author during her two trips to the island. The book was released by her fellow travellers to Andaman in the recent trip, Umashankar Yadav - Founder of AILF, Prof. Sanjay Verma of IIMA and Umlesh Yadav and Serene Yadav.

During the unveiling of the book, Umashanker Yadav, the co-traveller and also the publisher of the book explained how diligently and sincerely this book has been made and why these types of books should be written, promoted and read more. Youngest traveller, 7th standard student Serene talked about her experiences in sea water. Audience applauded her courage to go in the sea for snorkelling. Prof. Verma, the planner of the trip talked about all the preparation and skills needed for scuba diving. Umlesh a serious tarveller among all, very seriously and consciously narrated the happy tales of Andamanese and their peaceful and calm life. She mentioned that many times thought came to her mind to live there forever. The hall was full of excitement during these discussions related to the Andamans. All these stories are part of the book which make it even more readable and connectable.

In "Andaman: Ek Adbhut Akarshan" you can read about the sightseeing places of Andaman. It will not only satisfy the reader's curiosities but also will give insights on places which are usually not provided by travel websites or travel agents. Quite often travellers restrict themselves to very popular destinations. However, there is so much more to see which we miss because of lack of proper guidance. Some key factors and precautions have also been described.

The book has been received very well by the readers since its pre-order launch and has been consistently in the top 10 of its categories on Amazon hot new releases.

Kumud Verma is a Visionary Author, Educationist, and Thought Leader in Social Reform. She stands as a luminary in the contemporary Hindi literature, with a career that seamlessly merges intellectual pursuits with social activism. Among her bestselling books, Dynamic DM, co-authored with Dr. Heera Lal IAS, has garnered widespread acclaim for its nuanced portrayal of leadership in public service.

The book has been published by Serene Publishers and Distributors and is available on Amazon and on www.serenepublishers.com

