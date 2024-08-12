The book “Woh 17 Din” narrates the story of the Sikyara Tunnel accident

Recording such events means sowing the seeds of hope in despair.

New Delhi (India), August 12: A discussion was organised at the Sahitya Akademi auditorium on the book ‘Woh 17 Din,’ written about the tunnel accident that occurred last year in Silkyara, Uttarakhand. Kumar Rajeev Ranjan Singh's book ‘Woh 17 Din,’ which highlights the plight of the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel accident, is extraordinary in many ways. Documenting such events means planting the seed of hope amid despair. In the world of books, there are generally few technical learning books available for the average reader. Kumar Rajeev Ranjan Singh has addressed this gap and done a commendable job. The book was crafted after extensive research and has done full justice to all aspects of the Silkyara tunnel accident. Writing about a historical tragedy in an engaging manner while maintaining the authenticity of the facts is one of the greatest challenges for any writer. This challenging task has been accomplished by Kumar Rajeev Ranjan Singh in his book “ Woh 17 Din”.

The discussion was attended by the book’s author Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, who is also the head of the India Centre for Policy Research and Development (ICPRD); Dr. Shivshankar Awasthi, General Secretary of the Authors Guild of India; Dr. Sandeep Kumar Sharma, senior writer, critic, and member of the Authors Guild of India; Sanjay Singh, senior journalist, writer, and defence expert; Ajay Setia, senior journalist and former chairman of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights; Dr. NK Verma, Chairman of Diamond Books, and the book’s editor Amit Kumar, among others connected to the literary world. The event was conducted by Neva Singh. On this occasion, the National Advisor of ICPRD, Barkha Singh, Rakesh Sengar from BBA, and Advisor Group Captain Vishwajit Kumar (Retired) from ICPRF, among others, were present.

Kumar Rajeev Ranjan said “Writing this book was a significant challenge for me, and I want to take it to the very end of understanding within society. I would like to thank Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who kept a close eye on this incident and took personal interest in it and brought the workers trapped in the tunnel safely to their loved ones. He said that no matter how busy Modi ji was, he was keeping an eye on the happenings from moment to moment. Similarly, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ji was present at the accident site itself. He used to talk to the workers to encourage them. Shri Singh said that recently Dhami ji had expressed his feelings on the release of this book by saying, That a film should be made on this subject so that the people of the world can know in detail about this successful rescue operation. This book is a successful rescue operation to save a life battling many storms.”

Senior writer Dr. Sandeep Kumar Sharma stated that “Understanding the pain of a writer’s creative process is something only a divine being can truly grasp. While reading this book, it feels like watching a movie unfold. The depiction of the 17 days of suffering endured by the labourers and their families is done remarkably well, capturing the essence of human emotions.”

Narendra Verma, Chairman of Diamonds Books said that “Kumar Rajeev Ranjan Singh’s book ‘Those 17 Days,’ which highlights the plight of the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyaar tunnel accident, is extraordinary in many ways. Documenting such events means planting the seed of hope amid despair. He said that our honourable Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, continuously sought updates on the situation from Chief Minister Mr. Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone. Additionally, he spoke with engineers and very carefully ensured the rescue of the workers. He said that writing about a historical tragedy in an engaging manner while maintaining the authenticity of the facts is one of the greatest challenges for any writer. This challenging task has been accomplished by Kumar Rajeev Ranjan Singh, and he deserves to be praised for it.”

Dr. SS Awasthi said “A writer experiences the pain of creation. For us, a book is a part of life, a treasure trove of knowledge. We too feel the urge to engage in creative work. When we talk about books, the question arises, what makes a good book? A book should possess quality; it keeps an event alive, shows us how to navigate through challenges. We learn about the life of a labourer. The style of the book is crucial. Rajeev Ji often uses fiction in his books, weaving emotional stories. The words of a writer, when spoken through a book, reach the heart. Through this book, Rajeev Ji has depicted the struggles of labourers trapped for 17 days.”

Shri Sanjay Singh said “A book has many aspects, and the topic of this one—’17 days’—is particularly intriguing. A book is not just for the present but also for future generations. Kumar Rajeev Ranjan Ji has presented the entire event in a very engaging manner. A writer’s work is truly meaningful when the reader is captivated by it. The way Amit Kumar has edited it keeps the reader engaged till the end.”

Shri Ajay Setia said “Incorporating an event into literature is a significant task, and this book does just that—it’s a blend of both event and literature, proving that a writer can also be a journalist. This book reads like a novel, depicting things that connect the entire society, much like a letter. It also reminds us that we must not tamper with the environment.”

Shri Rakesh Sengar from BBA said “There is no official record of this tragedy, but Rajeev Ranjan Ji was inspired to write his first book about it. This book is not just a document; it will also impart preventive knowledge to children. It deserves to reach schools and colleges across North India.”

Group captain Vishwajit Kumar (Retired) said “How disaster-prone our country is, this book highlights that Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are vulnerable areas. It should be presented in schools so that students understand that along with development, they must also be prepared to face disasters.”

Prashant Tiwari said “This book can help prepare the next generation by educating students about the fundamentals related to the environment.”

