The book 'World of Vaccinology 2024' released

VMPL

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 20: "Awareness of vaccination is essential among the vulnerable sections of society," said Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Kerala. He was speaking at the release of the book 'World of Vaccinology 2024', co-authored by Dr M.I. Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMSHEALTH, and Dr Sayenna Uduman, Professor Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics & Pediatric Infectious Diseases, UAE University. The Governor of Kerala stated that the 'World of Vaccinology 2024' will be helpful not only to medical experts and students but also to the general public in acquiring scientific knowledge about vaccines. He also commended the interventions made by KIMSHEALTH during the COVID-19 vaccination phase.

In this new era, which fosters increased discussion on healthcare issues within the community, Dr M.I. Sahadulla emphasised that it is becoming increasingly clear that human health is closely linked to vaccination. He stated that KIMSHEALTH is preparing to implement the Central Government's vaccination scheme of combating cervical cancer through vaccination for the first time in Kerala. As part of KIMSHEALTH's social responsibility initiatives, the plan is to administer the HPV vaccine against cervical cancer to students aged nine to fourteen years. He also emphasised that vaccination is the most powerful weapon against diseases.

"One of the most important pillars of health is immunity, and vaccination is the way to achieve it," said E.M. Najeeb, Executive Director, KIMSHEALTH. Adult vaccination is a significant concept that plays a major role in protecting society from diseases. Dr Sayenna Uduman noted that the idea of vaccines being effective not only against cancer but also against lifestyle diseases is gaining relevance. "The phrase 'prevention is better than cure' should be read in conjunction with vaccination," said Dr G. Vijayaraghavan, Vice Chairman, KIMSHEALTH.

Dr Muhammed Niyaz, Consultant, Department of Infectious Disease, welcomed the gathering, and Dr A. Rajalakshmi, Senior Consultant, introduced the book to the audience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor