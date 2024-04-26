The Brand Story - Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2024 Concludes Successfully in Goa

PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 26: The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave hosted by The Brand Story on April 20, 2024, at Hyatt Centric Candolim, Goa marked a significant gathering of industry leaders and experts. BRICS Chambers of Commerce and Industry partnered with the conclave organized by The Brand Story as an industry partner, while Arnav Industry and Terasoft Technologies were associate sponsors, adding their support to make the event a success. The evening brought together a prestigious lineup of special guests and award winners showcasing outstanding achievements and contributions in various fields.

The conclave was honored to have Shri. Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Minister and Senior Policy Maker, was the Chief Guest, and Shri Sameep Shastri Vice Chairman of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry was the Conclave Chairman. Guest of Honour Shri Mauvin Godinho, Hon'ble Minister for Transport, Industries, Panchayati Raj, Protocol, Member of GST Council, Shri Digambar Kamat, Former Chief Minister of GOA and MLA Margao Constituency, Shri Madhur Bhandarkar, Padmashree Awardee and Indian Film Maker, and Ms. Shibani Kashyap, Bollywood Indi Pop Singer and Composer.

The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2024, organized by The Brand Story, was a vibrant event featuring insightful keynote speeches, engaging panel discussions, and interactive brand introduction sessions. Esteemed industry professionals shared invaluable insights and practical knowledge, covering a range of topics such as the latest trends and innovations, harnessing India's growth potential, and the future of work, including skills, inclusivity, diversity, and automation.

The event started with a special keynote address by Shri Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Minister and Senior Policy Maker followed by a limelight session by Shri Digambar Kamat, Former Chief Minister GOA; Ms. Shibani Kashyap, Bollywood, Indi Pop Singer; Shri Madhur Bhandarkar, Padmashree Awardee and Indian Film Maker, and Composer; and Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Mubarak Najem Aljneibi, Senior Economic Affairs Specialist, Embassy of the United Arab Emirates and Director of the UAE-India CEPA Council. There were two panel discussions titled "Navigating Tomorrow - Leadership | Innovation | Sustainability" and "Sustainable Business Practices: Navigating Regulations, Innovation, and Market Dynamics" focusing on subjects that are playing a significant role in taking the country forward.

The Brand Story Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2024 celebrated outstanding achievements and contributions in various fields, honoring brands and individuals with prestigious awards in different categories.

Most Trusted Brand of the Nation:

- PregaNews

- MMTC-PAMP India Private Limited

- Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya

- CASE New Holland Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd.

- The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd.

- APL Apollo

- Cetaphil

India's Rising Star:

- Veranda Learning Solution Ltd.

- Sampoorna

- NLC India Limited

- HINDUSTAN URVARAK & RASAYAN LIMITED

- KPG Spices (Desh Ke Masale)

- edForce

- Silver Sickles Agroplast

- Aliceblue Financial Services Private Limited

- ETEK International India Private Limited

- 9SKIN

- Star Cement Ltd.

- NeoNiche Integrated Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Social Impact Award:

- Star Cement Ltd.

- M3M Foundation

India's Iconic Brand:

- Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

- E-Luna Kinetic Green

- Revfin Services Private Limited

- Bhawanipur Education Society College

India's Most Admirable Brand:

- Flamingo (Ascent Meditech Limited)

- Rakuten India Enterprise Private Limited

India's Leading Brand For Low-code Digital Transformation:

- Newgen Software

India's Leading Brand:

- Hire A Villa

- AcuraVision Clinics

- Tafe Motors and Tractors Limited

India's Leading Brand - Rising Star

- Stryder

- Mubh Bitcon Limited

India's Greatest Workplace

- Haier Appliances India

Her Power:

- Poonam Sandu, Founder, Interior Spaces

Young Leader - 40 Under 40:

- Shalabh Chaturvedi, Managing Director, CASE New Holland Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd.

- Gourav Jain, Managing Director, KPG Spices

- Dr. Shreya Nayak, CEO and Consultant, AcuraVision Clinics

- Vishal Thakkar, Founder, Cloud9 Beverages

- Gaurav Kumar Singh, CEO and Founder, WOMEKI Group

India's Most Inspirational Leader:

- Dr. Prakhyat Roop, Medical Director, Acuravision Clinics

- Satish N.S. - President, Haier Appliances India

- Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Limited

- Rajiv Mistry, Founder and Chairman, Flamingo

- Sameer Aggarwal, CEO and Founder, Revfin Services Private Limited

- Chandrashekar V, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at GMMCO Ltd.

Change Maker of the Year:

- Dr. Vinod K Verma, Sr Vice President - Group Corporate Affairs & Head - Regulatory Affairs HIL, Aditya Birla Group

- Atul Patne, IAS, Commissioner of Fisheries, Government of Maharashtra

- Hruta Dixit, Dy Commissioner, Department of Fisheries, Government of Maharashtra

- Ankita Sachdev, Joint Director, BRICS CCI

- Sudhir Cheke, Deputy Commissioner Investigation SGST Pune

- Sudeep Ambare CEO, ARAI- Advance Transformation and Innovation Foundation (AMTIF)

- Ahmed Mohammed Mubarak Najem Aljneibi, Senior Economic Affairs Specialist, Embassy of the United Arab Emirates and Director of the UAE-India CEPA Council

- Mahesh Patil, Chairman, Goa State Pollution Control Board

- Ulhas B.Phal Dessai, Chairman, The Goa State Co-operative Bank Limited, Goa

- Commodore KJ Sharma, Indian Naval Officer (Retd.)

- Yogesh Yewale, Director, BDO India

- Rakesh Mehta, Partner RMPM Associates

- Yogiraj Kamat, Investor, Entrepreneur, and President - B.P.S. Sports Club

Excellence in E-Governance: Best Fisheries Website Award

- Department of Fisheries, Government of Maharashtra

India's Top Mind:

- Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-Founder & CEO, edForce

- Ashutosh Landge, Founder Director, Terasoft Technologies

- Vijay Gangaram Chavan, Chairman, Arnav Industries

Leader of Hope:

- Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee - M3M Foundation

- Dr. Sandeep Attawar, Founder Director & Chair of Advanced Heart Failure, Terminal Lung Disease & The Solid Thoracic Organ Transplant Program, KIMS Institute of Heart, Lung Transplantation & Assist Devices

The Brand Story Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2024 was a celebration of excellence, innovation, and leadership, recognizing the remarkable achievements of outstanding brands and individuals. The event was a resounding success providing attendees with valuable insights and practical strategies for succeeding in the present business world. Congratulations to all the award winners for their outstanding achievements.

For more information about The Brand Story, visit https://thebrandstory.co.in

