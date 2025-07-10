The Brand Story Recognises Excellence in the World of Business

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 10: The Brand Story, one of India's most trusted media companies that elevate brands with innovative branding and marketing solutions which promises recognition that continues to solidify brands reputation as a frontrunner in the world of business by organising some of the most prestigious business conclaves across the world. With a vision to celebrate excellence, innovation, and impact, The Brand Story curates premium platforms that bring together iconic business leaders, trailblazing entrepreneurs, and globally recognised brands under one roof.

The recent hallmark event by The Brand Story - the Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025 held at the Iconic House of Commons, UK Parliament, created powerful avenues for dialogue, collaboration, and recognition. The conclave witnessed a powerful convergence of influential leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from India and the United Kingdom under the theme, "India & UK - A New Chapter in Global Trade: Leadership, Innovation, and Market Strategies."

What sets The Brand Story apart is its sharp focus on curating themes that are relevant, timely, and future-forward. Each conclave is anchored around contemporary business narratives such as sustainability, digital transformation, inclusive leadership, brand purpose, and innovation-led growth. By aligning each edition with pressing global and regional challenges, The Brand Story ensures that every event fosters meaningful conversations and equips brands to stay ahead in an ever-changing world. Each conclave hosted has offered a dynamic mix of keynote speeches by influential thought leaders, panel discussions with top industry experts, and inspiring brand success stories. By awarding and honouring companies that exemplify innovation, sustainability, and leadership, The Brand Story sets a new benchmark in brand storytelling and recognition.

Prominent names of the brands which have been awarded by The Brand Story are:

* Piramal Realty - Most Trusted Brand of the Nation in luxury real estate for emerging as a rising name in premium spaces.

* TATA Salt - Asia's Iconic Brand for being India's first low-sodium salt and being known for its purity, consistent quality, and essential health benefits.

* IndianOil - India's Iconic brand for being a diversified, integrated energy major with a presence in all streams of oil, gas, petrochemicals, and alternative energy sources.

* Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd. - India's Most Admirable Brand for being India's largest Aluminium producer and a key player championing the cause of making India self-reliant.

* BharatBenz - Asia's Most Admirable Brand for BharatBenz rapidly transforming the Indian trucking industry merging German precision with Indian commercial vehicle industry.

* L&T Finance - Social Impact Award for being a leading retail financier and a trusted partner for customers on their journey toward prosperity.

* Reliance MET City - Most Trusted Brand of the Nation for being a fully integrated industrial township with industry clusters that support infrastructure of logistics.

* Tata Shaktee - India's Iconic Brand for being a leading name in the galvanised corrugated sheets and roofing solutions, from the house of Tata.

* MMTC-PAMP India Private Limited - Most Trusted Brand of the Nation for being India's largest gold and silver refiner.

* Bajaj Allianz General Insurance - India's Iconic Brand for being the best general insurance company and offering the best insurance products.

* Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. - Most Trusted Brand of the Nation for being India's trusted wealth manager/management company.

* Apollo Spectra - India's Leading Brand in the category of leading network of multi-speciality short-stay surgical hospitals for redefining accessible and advanced healthcare.

* Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. - India's leading Brand for its cutting-edge innovations and trusted excellence in digital printing and imaging solutions.

* PregaNews - Most Trusted Brand of the Nation for being India's leading pregnancy testing brand.

* Nest-in (Tata Steel) - India's Leading Brand for offering innovative and faster construction solutions in commercial, residential, and industrial segments.

* Sansaar (D'Decor) - India's Rising Star award for transforming home decor with premium-quality curtain and upholstery fabrics reflecting conscious living, minimalism, and sustainability.

* Aspect Global - India's Most Admirable Brand for being a diversified group of companies across seven sectors.

* Denver - Most Trusted Brand of the Nation for earning massive customer loyalty in the personal care and grooming sector.

* AASOKA - India's Iconic Brand for being the best ed-tech startup of the year, redefining digital learning.

* Perpetuuiti Technosoft - Most Trusted Brand of the Nation for its pioneering AI-enabled resilience solutions.

* GROHE - Most Trusted Brand of the Nation for offering premium bathroom and kitchen fittings, renowned for cutting-edge technology and design.

* HINDUSTAN URVARAK & RASAYAN LIMITED - India's Rising Star for leading producers of environmentally friendly and energy-efficient fertiliser complexes.

* Microtek International Pvt. Ltd. - Most Trusted Brand of the Nation for offering the best power backup and renewable energy solutions, ensuring reliable electricity access.

* CIFDAQ - India's Rising Star for empowering the future of crypto & DeFi by unlocking trading perks, DeFi rewards, NFT access, and more across the CIFDAQ ecosystem.

* Gravity Bath Private Limited - India's Rising Star for being a leader in bathroom fittings and sanitaryware.

* Finkeda - India's Rising Star for being an all-in-one destination for digital banking and financial services & many more.

The conclave fostered networking opportunities, meaningful brand showcases, and impactful conversations between India and the UK's business and leadership communities. It also reiterated the growing influence of Indian entrepreneurship on the global stage, particularly in the post-Brexit business era.

Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Director and Editor-in-Chief, The Brand Story, and Mr Siddesh Pathre, Managing Partner, The Brand Story, congratulated all the winners and thanked the distinguished guests for their valuable presence and insights. They invited brands to participate in future summits to continue shaping a shared narrative of growth, purpose, and progress.

"The historic halls of the House of Commons echoed not just with applause but with the promise of a brighter, collaborative future. The Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025, London International Summit and Awards, stands as a beacon of how India and the UK can together script powerful stories of innovation, trust, and global excellence," said Dr. Abhay Kaushik and Mr. Siddhesh Pathre

The Brand Story's business conclaves have always been graced by prominent leaders such as BK Shivani (Spiritual Leader and Motivational Speaker), Shri Kamlesh Patel - Daaji (Spiritual Leader, Mentor, Global Guide of Heartfulness, and Fourth Spiritual Guide of Sahaj Marg System), Shri KC Tyagi (Former Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha), Shri Sameep Shastri (Chairman - Indian Institute of Governance & Leadership, Vice Chairman - BRICS CCI, President - BRICS CCI Young Leaders), Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Former Union Cabinet Minister and Senior BJP Leader), Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste (Senior BJP Leader, Former MoS for Rural Development and Steel of India), Shri Suresh Prabhu (Senior BJP Leader, Former Cabinet Minister), Shri Digambar Kamat (Former Chief Minister of Goa), Shri Sagar Pandey (Official Spokesperson BJP Maharashtra), Shri Vinit Goenka (Secretary - Centre of Knowledge Sovereignty), Shaina NC (Indian Fashion Designer, Shiv Sena Politician, and Social Worker), Aditi Rao Hyadri (Indian Actor), Madhur Bhandarkar (Indian Film Maker), Laxmi Narayan Tripathi (Social Activist), Kabir Bedi (Indian Actor), Nisha Narayanan (COO and Director- RedFM and Magic FM), Papa CJ (Leading Stand-up Comedian), Ahmed Elmetwally (H.E., CEO - Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan), Dr Bu Abdullah (Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group), and many more.

Announcement: The Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave |India - Thai Business Summit - 2025

The Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025 all set to be organised by The Brand Story with industry partner BRICS CCI and Conclave Chairman, Shri Sameep Shastri, Chairman - Indian Institute of Governance & Leadership, Vice Chairman - BRICS CCI, President - BRICS CCI Young Leaders set to take place in the dynamic city of Bangkok, is poised to be one of the most iconic business gatherings of the year. This upcoming conclave will bring together Asia's most influential leaders, visionary entrepreneurs, and trailblazing brands for a powerful celebration of innovation, leadership, and excellence. With a stellar lineup of speakers, insightful panel discussions, and prestigious brand recognitions, the event will catalyse the shaping future of business across the continent. As anticipation builds, the 2025 edition is expected to set new benchmarks in thought leadership, collaboration, and global influence, making it an unmissable moment in Asia's corporate calendar.

For more information, log on to https://thebrandstory.co.in/

