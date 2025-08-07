The Brilliance Research Organized "Indian Iconic Achievement Summit & Awards 2025" 31st July at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 7: Indian Iconic Achievement Summit & Awards 2025 -Education, Healthcare, Fitness & Sports, Business. 31st July 2025 at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi, which was a prestigious ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change to the field of Education, Healthcare, Fitness & Sports, Business.

The announcements of winners were done on 31st July 2025 at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi.

INDIAN ICONIC ACHIEVEMENT SUMMIT & AWARDS 2025 gives recognition to those who are making a difference around and making an impact locally, nationally, and globally.

Which believes in celebrating struggle, hard work, journey, and achievements, and also inspiring others! It aims to honor, and give recognition to the people who are changing globally by establishing new standards of excellence for evaluating all aspects of society from all sectors from - Education, Fitness & Sports, Healthcare, and Business.

India, Which Is Rapidly Moving Towards Development, Is Today Making Its Own Identity In The World of Sports Also.

Today, Under The Leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, There Has Been Tremendous Expansion In The Sports Sector.

The Modi Government Has Brought Training For Players, Useful Resources, Opportunities At National, International Forums And Transparency In Selection For Big Competitions.

Honorable Chief Guest And Guest of Honor

Shri Harsh Malhotra - Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways And Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Shri Suresh Rana - Former Minister of Sugarcane Development & Sugar Industries Government of Uttar Pradesh.

MS Ritu Shivpuri- Indian Actress and Model

Distinguished Guest

Mohammad Abbas Ex State Minister In Labour Ministry of Uttar Pradesh Govt.

Shari Rakesh Kumar Shastri ji Yoga Teacher (Founder of Ganga Yog Nyas)

Shri Jasrath Singh Rana ji - (Jila Karyalaya Vibhag Sanyojak)

Mr. Rachit Kaushik - Treasurer of Yogasana Bharat & President of Indraprastha Yogasana

Mr. Deepak Kumar- Indian Sport Shooter

Special Guest

Ms. Anju Bhadoria Inspector of Delhi Police

Among The Distinguished Winners Were Renowned Achievers Such As

* INERGEIA SOLAR PVT. LTD.

* PRIA WARRICK FINISHING ACADEMY

* MR. DEEPAK PUNIA

* JAYOTI VIDYAPEETH WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY

* PANKUL PAPERS PVT. LTD

* COSMOSHEER

* WALTER CUMINNS GROUP

* SGK HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE

* CSC SKILLS ACADEMY

* DR. RAJEEV VERMA

* HBEONLABS TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.

* DR. NISHANT NAGPAL

* SRIJAN IVF

* WATERTEC ENTERPRISES PVT. LTD.

* VSPK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

* ALTIS HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA PVT. LTD.

* SEYAGO SERVICES PVT. LTD.

* THE CRAYON SCHOOL

* DR. ANJU SHARMA

* KIOROS SCHOOL

* THE BLOOMING DALES SCHOOL

* REENA KHANNA

* KGN EDUCATION CAREER SOLUTION

* DR. GAURAV VIG

* DR. MUSHARRAF AHMED KHAN (CHAIRMAN)AL-KHATEEB POLYTECHNIC BANGALORE

* DR PRAVEEN KUMAR BHATI

* AARADHYA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION PVT.LTD

* MR. JITESH ADHANA

* DR. ANITA RATH

* DR RABI NARAYAN SATAPATHY

* DR SUKANYA PANDA

Appreciation Awards

Ms. Parinita Sharma-NIS Coach & International Gold Medalist

Mrs. Amita kumari-Asian Yoga Gold Medalist

Mr. Adarsh- Asian Yoga Gold Medalist

Mrs. Dolly Thakur-International Yoga coach

Mrs. Rekha kaushik - National Yoga Coach

Drona- National Gold Medalist

Mr. Rahul Verma- National Gold Medalist

Ms. Sima Niopane - khelo India Gold Medalist

Om Kumar National Gold Medalist

Shivam Kumar Thakur-National Gold Medalist

Avinash Pandey National Gold Medalist

Anurag KumarNational Gold Medalist

Rachit Singh- National Gold Medalist

Nayan Chakravarty - SGFI National Gold Medalist

Aryan Raj National Gold Medalist

Ms. Kosar Ara (CEO) And Gohar Ara International Rugby Player The Brilliance Research Said That The Winners Have Exemplified Excellence Amongst Their Peers In The Fitness & Sports / Healthcare / Education / Business Sector. By Competing With The Very Best From Their Sector, Winners Know That Their Work Has Been Evaluated By The Sharpest Minds In The Sector And That Their Services And Contributions Have Truly Excelled.

These Awards Intend To Inspire Others Towards Big Achievements.The Brilliance Research Is a Platform That Identifies and Encourages Talent.

The Brilliance Research with Great Honor Presents This Award to The Most Deserving Individuals and Organizations.

The Brilliance research experienced Panelists and a full-fledged Advisory board members which consists of nos. Sponsor by Pivotal Fitness and Sports.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor