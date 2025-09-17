The British School New Delhi Celebrates 20 Years of the IB Diploma Programme

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 17: The British School New Delhi proudly celebrated 20 years of offering the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) at a milestone event titled IB@20: Inspiring Futures. Held on Tuesday, 16 September at the school campus, the celebration brought together educators, industry leaders, diplomats, school partners, members of the TBS community and other distinguished guests.

The Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker was Dr Shashi Tharoor, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, Member of Parliament, author, and former diplomat, who delivered a compelling address on leadership and geopolitics.

Guests were also treated to a special video message from Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the IB, who congratulated the school and extended his best wishes on reaching this significant milestone.

The evening was a vibrant reflection of two decades of inquiry, creativity and global-minded learning. Highlights included captivating performances in art, music and drama by talented IB students, as well as inspiring stories shared by accomplished IB alumni, demonstrating the transformative impact of the programme. Guests enjoyed learning how the IBDP has shaped lives and fostered a globally minded community at TBS since 2005.

Vanita Uppal OBE, Director of The British School New Delhi, commented, "Over the last two decades, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact of the IBDP on student learning. I say with pride and gratitude that our students not only excel academically but also emerge as authentic global citizens, demonstrating compassion, empathy and responsibility for both local and global issues - true embodiments of the IB mission. Today's celebration was a testament to The British School's commitment to excellence in education and to creating the leaders of tomorrow."

The British School New Delhi is an inclusive, not-for-profit international school located in the heart of the diplomatic area of New Delhi. Founded in 1963 by the then British High Commissioner and his wife, the award winning school offers high quality education to British, expatriate and local families by drawing on the best facets of a rich and culturally diverse community. In 2018, the school was awarded the Top British International School of the Year and more recently, has been rated as one of the Top 3 Private Schools in India and the Top 150 Private Schools worldwide for the second consecutive year.

