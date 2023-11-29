The Burrah Project concludes with a power-packed performance by Ayushmann Khurrana & others, delivering an unforgettable show

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 29: The heart of Delhi reverberated with the spirit of Punjab as The Burrah Project 2023 unfolded at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 25th and 26th. The second edition of this sensational festival brought together a stellar lineup of Punjabi musicians creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The musical extravaganza kicked off with dynamic showcases by Jasmine Sandlas, Jordan Sandhu, and the high-energy performances of Parmish Verma, setting the stage for a night of euphoria and soulful tunes. The crowd was treated to the magical fusion of Bollywood and Punjabi beats as Ayushmann Khurrana, Delhi's own, took center stage on November 26th, leaving the audience spellbound with his musical prowess. The Punjabi sensation Sunanda Sharma, along with Avvy Sra, added their unique styles to the symphony, creating a haven of melody and rhythm at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Ayushmann Khurrana, the maestro behind hits like "Saadi Gali," "Mitti di Khushboo," and "Chan Kitthan," left an indelible mark on the audience, turning the stadium into a sea of elation. Sunanda Sharma's recent hit "Chandigarh Ka Chokra," Jasmine Sandlas' chart-toppers "Baddal" and "Illegal Weapon,'' Parmish Verma's energetic "Le Chakkh main aa gya," Avvy Sra's soul-stirring "White Brown Black," and Jordan Sandhu's lively "Teeje Week" added to the mesmerizing fusion of tunes that captivated the heart of the city.

Overwhelmed by the huge success of the event Ramesh Menon, CEO - Radio & Digital Audio - HT Media Ltd., shares his thankfulness for The Burrah Project's second edition. "The Burrah Project holds a special place in our hearts. The Burrah Project, cherished by Delhiites in its second edition, has fueled our excitement for its return. Thrilled to announce the festival is travelling to Mumbai for the first time on 22nd and 23rd December."

It was truly enchanting and a remarkable spectacle! It effectively revived the essence of folk culture through flawless execution. The event joyously led the audience closer to their cultural roots.

The Burrah Project is Delhi's flagship Punjabi music and food festival, curated to showcase the vibrancy and richness of Punjabi culture. With a perfect blend of music, food, and entertainment, it has become a must-attend event for all those seeking the true essence of Punjabi hospitality.

