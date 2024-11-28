The Chetu Foundation donates $100,000 to combat student hunger in India

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28: The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit entity of the global software solutions and support services provider Chetu, announced today a $100,000 donation to the Akshaya Patra Foundation, a non-profit committed to ending classroom hunger in India.

Following a large donation earlier this year, the Chetu Foundation's additional support bolsters Akshaya Patra's mission of providing free, nutritious mid-day meals to children in government schools across India. This initiative combats classroom hunger, which affects over 200 million children in India and contributes to poor attendance, reduced focus, and lower academic performance.

"The Chetu Foundation has contributed over half a million dollars to various charities over the past few years," said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. "Akshaya Patra has become a top priority for us because of its critical work in feeding disadvantaged schoolchildren across India."

Bansal highlighted the alignment between Akshaya Patra, the world's largest secular school lunch program, and the Chetu Foundation's mission to provide food and educational support for underprivileged children.

"Feeding schoolchildren in India has a two-fold benefit," she explained. "The children receive vital nutrition they might otherwise lack, and their parents are motivated to send their kids to school for the daily meal, where they also receive an education."

Navin Goel, CEO of Akshaya Patra Foundation USA, expressed gratitude for the Chetu Foundation's continued generosity.

"Thanks to patrons like the Chetu Foundation, we serve more than two million children daily across 23,000 government schools in 16 states and two union territories in India," he said.

"With Chetu's support, children lead healthier lives and build brighter futures through education."

