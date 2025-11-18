The Circle.Work Expands Its Pan-India Network, Launches in Goa

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], November 18: The space at Ashwem Beach marks the first of several planned centers across Goa, as The Circle.Work continues to grow its pan-India network.

The Circle.Work (TCW), a coworking and innovation platform by Hunch Ventures, has announced the opening of its first Goa location at Ashwem Beach, North Goa. This launch marks the beginning of multiple planned centers across the state and is part of The Circle's continued expansion across India.

A membership at The Circle.Work provides access to all locations across India, connecting members to a broad community of professionals, founders, and enterprises. Alongside this nationwide network, the platform offers a curated calendar of programs and events designed to enable collaboration and meaningful connections.

Goa has fast emerged as a hub for flexible work, with freelancers, founders, and enterprises increasingly choosing to set base in the state. The Ashwem Beach centre is the first step in catering to this growing demand expanding The Circle's ecosystem while introducing its distinctive, hospitality-led workspaces to the region.

Karanpal Singh, Founder of Hunch Ventures, said, "The Circle work should be a place to work from , not only to work in."

Rajiv Bathla, CEO, The Circle.Work, further added " Goa represents a shift in how people want to work closer to nature, yet connected and productive. Expanding here felt like a natural step for The Circle. Our Ashwem Beach space combines the design, comfort, and functionality members expect, in a setting that lets work and leisure flow together effortlessly. And for those who prefer the mountains, Dehradun offers a similar experience different landscape, same Circle spirit."

Flexible membership options start at ₹499 per day, providing access to all The Circle.Work centers nationwide. Members also benefit from The Circle: Founders Club, Hunch Venture's accelerator program offering mentorship, investor connections, and international market opportunities extending the impact of the workspace well beyond its physical walls.

With a focus on patient, long-term capital, Hunch Ventures continues to back future-forward businesses that create lasting value across industries. By combining capital with strategic support, operational guidance, and ecosystem access, Hunch enables its portfolio companies to drive sustainable growth. Its investments span healthcare, hospitality, technology, real estate, and media, including MyHealthcare, The Quorum, Rambha Palace, Jamie Oliver Restaurants India, Galaxy Gold, and CHS, among others.

