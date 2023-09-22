The Claridges Collection Officially Opens Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa, its Brand-new Luxury Tent Resort in Haridwar

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 22: The illustrious Claridges Collection proudly unveils its latest gem, the Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa nestled at the foothills of the majestic Himalayas. Officially opened this July 2023, this luxury tented style sanctuary of extravagance promises a journey that blends opulence with untamed wilderness with exceptional service, dining, wellness and nature experiences, that together offer all guests an adventure of a lifetime. Guest can engage in a wide range of specially tailored activities and explore the resort areas spread across 50 acres.

Speaking about the unveiling, Hemendra Singh Kushalgarh Vice - President Operations, for The Claridges Collection, remarked, "We are thrilled to introduce Aalia Jungle Retreat and Spa, a sanctuary of tranquillity nestled in nature's embrace. This resort is a testament to our unwavering commitment to provide guests with an escape that rejuvenates the mint, body and soul. Set amidst the lush wilderness, the property offers a tapestry of experiences that allow guests to immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of the jungle. From mindful wellness to adventure, every moment here is an exploration of self and nature."

Experience luxurious serenity and feel connected with nature:

Adjacent to the renowned Rajaji National Park, recently recognized as a Tiger Reserve, Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa beckons all those with a yearning for bespoke safaris and encounters with the regal creatures of the wild. Witnessing the awe-inspiring majesty of these magnificent creatures amidst the untouched landscapes is an experience that few are privileged to behold.

Enter a realm of privacy and personalisation, where each meticulously curated tented lodging is a sanctuary of its own. The warmth of bespoke lighting envelopes you, while a perceptive design touches effortlessly weave colonial charm, contemporary flair, and simple elegance into a tapestry of comfort. Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa presents 11 lavishly appointed tented lodgings adorned with exquisite and elegant furnishings, each boasting opulent en-suite bathrooms, spacious living spaces and sit out areas. The blend of colonial allure, understated sophistication, and modern finesse creates an inviting setting for the guests.

Engaging activities with an amalgamation of adventure, wellness, nature and beyond:

Whether you seek a memorable escape as a couple, solo traveller, or with family and friends, Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa is a haven of tranquillity that offers a diverse array of adventure and relaxation experiences. Every activity is tailored to provide an unmatched experience.

Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa stands out with its array of ultra unique set ups and activities that transcend the ordinary, and can be curated by the resort team upon request -

* Take nature walks and guided safaris to Rajaji National Park – with the resort’s expert naturalists and have the chance to sight Tigers, Leopards, other wildlife such as Elephants, Jackals, Jungle Cats, Striped Hyenas, Bengal Foxes, and diverse variety of birds in and around the park's expanse

* Explore and pick up new hobbies like archery, horse riding, or golfing at the resort, and beyond

* The resort has their in-house Amana Stables, where guests can interact with the resident horses and learn riding

* Furthermore, the hotel is setting up a golfing area for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy nature and a game of golf during the days spent at the resort

* Discover the organic vegetables farm, and learn about the wide varieties of fruits and vegetables that are grown at the property

* Venture beyond the ordinary with a visit to the nearby Bandarjudh village, engaging in heartfelt conversations with the welcoming locals

* Bespoke luxury picnics promise to immerse guests in nature's embrace by the tranquil lakeside or beneath enchanting mango trees

* Indulge in revitalising spa therapies or simply bask in the serenity of the refreshing pool

* Practice daily yoga at Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa surrounded by verdant landscape, and enjoy a serene morning session

* The backdrop of resort’s natural splendour, provides the perfect setting of an unforgettable proposal that echoes through time

* Celebrate an intimate bush wedding, where the couple can exchange vows enveloped by the untamed beauty of the wild, and locations as well as bespoke set ups can be arranged by the resort

* Indulge in an intimate evening soirees by the pool on a weekend getaway, or enjoy barbeque evenings or curated get togethers at hidden spots in and around the resort to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones

Savour a variety of world cuisine:

The restaurant at Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa, can accommodate up to 32 guests, offers a gastronomic haven nestled within nature's embrace. Embark on a journey of delectable discovery with a menu spanning the globe and crafted with finesse to enchant the senses. This is not merely dining; it's an immersion into a world where culinary passion meets the serenity of the wild.

Location and how to get here:

Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa is conveniently located at Bandarjudh, Haridwar, just a scenic 3-hour drive from the heart of Delhi. From the bustling city, embark on a leisurely journey to this oasis of luxury and tranquillity.

To Travel from Mumbai, Bangalore etc - one can take a flight to reach Dehradun Airport. From the airport, it will take approximately one hour to reach the property via road.

For more information, please visit the Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa or follow them on Instagram.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor