The Clarks Hotels & Resorts Expands Footprint with the Launch of Clarks Inn Etawah

VMPL

Etawah [India], January 20: The Clarks Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the opening of its latest property, Clarks Inn Etawah, marking a significant milestone in the group's expansion strategy. Situated in the heart of Etawah, this new property harmoniously blends modern comfort with traditional charm, making it a standout destination for travelers. Notably, Clarks Inn Etawah holds the distinction of being the first branded hotel in the area and boasts the largest banquet hall in the city.

Strategically located just 20 minutes from the Lucknow Expressway, Clarks Inn Etawah offers unparalleled accessibility for both leisure and corporate guests. The property features elegantly designed rooms across three categories: standard, deluxe, and suite. Each room is thoughtfully equipped with contemporary amenities to ensure a convenient and comfortable stay, catering to the diverse needs of its guests.

One of the highlights of Clarks Inn Etawah is the Sapphire Lawn, a sprawling 35,000 square-foot banquet facility that can accommodate up to 2,500 guests. With state-of-the-art features, this venue is an ideal choice for hosting both private celebrations and corporate events, setting a new benchmark for event spaces in the region.

Guests can also indulge in a delightful culinary journey at The Bridge, the in-house multi-cuisine restaurant. Spanning 1,900 square feet, the restaurant features spacious indoor seating, a private dining area, and a pool side lounge for guests. The restaurant offers an innovative menu showcasing local flavors alongside Asian, and continental specialties.

"Our vision for Clarks Inn Etawah is to create a welcoming haven for all travelers, where comfort, convenience, and superior service come together seamlessly," said Kaushik Dutta, Operations Manager at Clarks Inn Etawah. "Whether our guests are visiting for business or leisure, we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience that exceeds expectations."

With its strategic location, world-class amenities, and dedication to excellence, Clarks Inn Etawah is set to redefine hospitality standards in the region.

About The Clarks Hotels & Resorts

The Clarks Hotels & Resorts is a leading hospitality brand in India with a legacy of impeccable service, comfortable accommodations, and exceptional guest experiences, spanning a diverse portfolio of over 133+ properties across 12 sub-brands in India and Sri Lanka. Committed to sustainability and responsible tourism, The Clarks Hotels & Resorts strives to provide memorable experiences while preserving the cultural and natural heritage of its locations. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, The Clarks Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its horizons and realize its vision to be present in every continent and be the feeling of vacation to all.

For more information, please visit www.theclarkshotels.com, or stay connected on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

Media Contact:

Ryan Rocque

Director of Marketing and Communications - The Clarks Hotels & Resorts

marcom@theclarkshotels.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor