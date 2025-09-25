The collection Global Treasures by Devin Gawarvala to be showcased in Ahmedabad, featuring award-winning Indian and international artists

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 25: Renowned art collector, advisor, and founder of Bespoke Art Gallery, Devin Gawarvala, has launched the latest edition of his highly anticipated exhibition, Global Treasures. The show features a curated selection of works from celebrated Indian and international artists, reflecting a harmonious blend of heritage, culture, and contemporary artistic expression.

Among India's youngest influential art collectors, Devin Gawarvala has earned recognition as a discerning curator, known for showcasing extraordinary pieces that merge traditional aesthetics with modern perspectives.

Bespoke Art Gallery, the venue for Global Treasures, is one of Ahmedabad's premier art spaces, renowned for its commitment to promoting both emerging and established artists. The gallery is designed to offer visitors an immersive experience, combining architectural elegance with thoughtfully curated exhibitions. Since its inception, Bespoke Art Gallery has served as a hub for cultural exchange, hosting workshops, interactive sessions, and events that encourage dialogue between artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts. Its vision is to foster creativity, preserve heritage, and make contemporary art accessible to a wider audience.

Global Treasures is currently open to the public at Bespoke Art Gallery, running from August 31 to October 7, 2025, daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition presents nearly 60 works, including mixed media, acrylics, textured paintings, sculptures, installations, and traditional art forms such as Pichwai, Tanjore, and Persian-inspired art. Each piece draws inspiration from ancient cultures, narrating stories of heritage, transformation, and continuity, creating a "mini symphony" of colors, forms, and philosophies.

Featured Indian Artists: Bajju Sir (Padma Shri awardee), Keshari Nandan (Lalit Kala Akademi National Award), Thota Vaikuntam (National Film Award winner), Rini Dhumal (Chancellor's Gold Medal, French Government Scholarship), Arun Pandit (Lalit Kala Akademi National Award), Karl Antao (Bombay Art Society Awardee), Vipul Kumar (Fulbright and Charles Wallace Fellowships), Ankon Mitra (All-India Gold Medal, Lexus Design Award), K.G. Subramanyan (Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan), and Himmat Shah (Lalit Kala Akademi Fellow).

Featured International Artists: Gillie & Marc (Archibald Prize contenders, Sculpture by the Sea awardees), Bobur Ismoilov (Gold Medalist, Academy of Fine Arts, Uzbekistan), and Timur D. Vatz (Guinness Prize recipient, Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition).

Other notable contributors include Muzaffar Ali, Christian Saldert, Walera Martynchik, Harshil Patel, Saroj Kumar Singh, M. Narayan, Jesus Curia, JP Kala, and Evelyne Brader-Frank, highlighting the diversity and fluidity of global creative cultures.

Speaking about the exhibition, Devin Gawarvala said, "Art bridges past and present. Each work in Global Treasures tells a story of human heritage, aiming to inspire, unite, and resonate with every viewer." The exhibition also includes interactive workshops, providing emerging artists opportunities to engage with established masters and gain insights from Devin's curatorial experience.

Global Treasures celebrates art's timeless ability to weave histories, cultures, and imaginations into a shared creative experience.

Gallery Details:

Venue: Bespoke Art Gallery, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Dates: August 31 - October 7, 2025

Timings: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor