The Collective Pop 2025: A Resounding Success in Redefining Fashion Connections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: The Collective Pop, held on August 17, 2025, at the prestigious Ralph Lauren Hall, NIF Global, Andheri West, delivered an unforgettable day of fashion, innovation, and collaboration, solidifying its place as a game-changer in India's fashion landscape. Brought to life by Milestone Ventures, under the visionary leadership of Vivek Gautama fashion industry veteran with over 22 years of experienceand co-curated by fashion and lifestyle influencer Sanyukta Dalvi, the event was a vibrant celebration of creativity, individuality, and purposeful partnerships.

The Collective Pop was more than an exhibition; it was a dynamic platform that united India's top designers, stylists, influencers, buyers, and tastemakers for a day of immersive experiences. With the gracious support of Mamta Gautam, Centre Head of NIF Andheri, and team Naina Kumar, Sagar Kaddrekar, Shrishti, Arohi, Dia Khanna, Kripa Shukla,Prakash the event decor by Saima Khan of Classic Design Academy, managed by Anushka Arjun under the guidance of Vivek Gautam created a multi-sensory journey from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Highlights of The Collective Pop 2025

* Exclusive Designer Showcases: The event featured 11 trailblazing designers, including J'Ascano by Jinay Sawla, blending sustainability with luxury through innovative fabrics like milk, rose petal, and khadi denim; Threadsmith by Ujjwal Sawla, showcasing Savile Row-inspired bespoke tailoring; and Label by Priyanka Jha, celebrating India's textile heritage with handcrafted techniques. Other designers included Lisha Embroidery by Lisha Khadke, Excess Baggage by Archana Hiremath, Bobby K India by Bobby K, Aeractive by Krish Sharma, House of BT by Prem Ramchandani, Anita Kanwal Designs by Anita Kanwal, Sukanyya Label by Sukanya Naik, and Urja Sonpal Couture by Urja Sonpal.

* Insightful Business Seminar: From 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM, industry thought leaders Gargi Sarkar (RA Brand Consultants), Shubhadip Das (e-commerce expert), and Tarun Mapara (start-ups and CSR) shared transformative insights, moderated by Sagar Kadrekar.

* Curated Brand Campaigns: Emerging and established labels were spotlighted, fostering connections between designers and industry influencers.

* Wine & Cheese Soiree: The day concluded with a networking session at 5:00 PM, creating an intimate space for organic collaborations.

A Star-Studded Gathering

The event welcomed a stellar lineup of influencers, including Kajal Kothari, Karishma Rawat, Anjulika Bhagchandani, Ranjit Rodricks, Roopam Lakhanpal, Anant Agrawal, Megha Sharma, Kapil Banthia, Karishma Rawat, Varsha Hegde, Achla Sachdeva, Avani Dalal, Astitva Batra, and Ayushi Chouksey, whose presence amplified the event's reach and impact.

The Collective Pop extends heartfelt gratitude to its sponsors and partners for their unwavering support. Special thanks to our venue partner NifAndheri, event partner Milestone Ventures, decor partner Classic Design Academy for transforming the space with stunning aesthetics, gifting partner Gifting Joy by Anchal Mahajan for thoughtful curations, and Entity One as our Public Relations Agency for amplifying the event's visibility.

"This was more than an event; it was a movement," said the team behind The Collective Pop. "We created a space where creativity, collaboration, and innovation converged, forging connections that will shape the future of Indian fashion." From bold runway moments to boardroom-level conversations, The Collective Pop 2025 set a new standard for fashion networking, fostering lasting relationships and impactful brand stories.

For Media Inquiries: Contact The Collective Pop team via @thecollectivepop.in on Instagram.

