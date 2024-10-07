The Countdown Resets: SLAT 2025 Gets a Fresh Timeline - What SLS Nagpur Aspirants Need to Know

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Nagpur has commenced its Admissions and is now accepting applications for its B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B. programmes through the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025. The examination is scheduled for December 13 and 15, 2024, offering aspirants an early opportunity to have their seats secured at Symbiosis. Additionally, the All India Admission Test (AIAT) 2025 for the LL.M. programme, will also be conducted on December 15, 2024. This test is separate from SLAT, which is strictly for undergraduate law programmes (B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B.).

Aspiring students are advised to complete their registration through the official SLAT 2025 and AIAT 2025 websites before the application window for admission at SLS Nagpur closes on November 22, 2024.

"SLAT and AIAT 2025 represent and symbolize more than just a new timeline; it marks the beginning of an exciting journey for aspiring legal minds," commented Prof. (Dr.) Sukhvinder Singh Dari, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur. "At SLS Nagpur, we offer a robust academic and practical learning environment that inspires the development of skilled lawyers who are prepared to navigate complex legal intricacies to make a meaningful impact in the global society. The revised schedule allows us to continue adapting to provide the best opportunities for our future students. We look forward to another year of exceptional talent being part of the academic excellence here."

Why Choose SLS Nagpur?

SLS Nagpur offers a unique blend of academic rigor and experiential learning, with the accessible Bar and Bench at Nagpur. Students benefit from engaging in diverse clubs, societies, and events that foster both personal and professional growth. The adaptive curriculum ensures courses offered are not only looking into strong legal foundations but actively cater to the rapidly changing industry requirements. To ensure that the Institute serves students with a variety of interests and career choices, courses focused on Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Startup and Entrepreneurship Law address the rapidly changing requirements in the background of the Industrial 5.0 revolution.

Furthermore, a conducive environment is promoted for optimizing learning and progress through academic excellence and a focus on recognizing the student's skills and interests. Activities are ensured to hone students' skill sets and capabilities to strengthen their strategies for achieving their goals. The avenues provided through various Student-driven Cells and Centres ensure leadership abilities, critical thinking, and identification of sustainable decision-making. SLS Nagpur ensures that students undergo a transformative experience during their academic journey at the Institution with activities that enable students to be corporate-ready including Moot court exercises, Trial Advocacy, Client Counseling, Mediation, and Model United Nations. Skill-based courses further ensure that students possess the requisite skill sets as per national and global industry requirements. Additionally, the electives offered in the curriculum cater to the diverse career avenues and industry requirements providing an array of options.

Programmes Offered at SLS Nagpur

The institute offers two Five-year integrated law programmes and a One-year LL.M. programme with specializations designed to provide students with a solid foundation in legal education:

* B.A. LL.B. blends the study of law with subjects like economics, political science, sociology, and history. This programme prepares students for careers in corporate law, litigation, public policy, and beyond.

* B.B.A. LL.B. integrates business management with legal studies, equipping graduates with the dual expertise needed to thrive in both business and legal environments.

* LL.M. is offered with Business and Corporate Laws; and Criminal and Security Laws specialization; with specific Industry-focused Research emphasis for further tangible changes in the society.

Career Opportunities for SLS Graduates

A dedicated Training and Placement Cell at the Institutes builds a strong linkage between the Industry and Academia. These are done through sensitization and mentorship activities on career opportunities after Law; Workshops and Training Sessions on emerging contemporary areas in related domains. The strong association is reflected in its strong placement record, with graduates securing offers at top law firms and corporate organizations.

Students aspiring to build a career in government services are assisted by the Center for Competitive Examinations for competitive exams including Judiciary and Civil Services, All India Bar Exam etc. Additionally, the International Cell assists the students with support services for making applications for higher education and pursuing the same abroad. SLS Nagpur alumni have received offers from SOAS University of London, Durham University, Bucerius Law School, University of Sussex, and many more.

Additionally, to cater to students with entrepreneurial dreams, the Legal Entrepreneurship Cell, and Institute Innovation Council provide the necessary support from the stage of ideating to the materialization of the same in start-ups.

Alumni Network

Built with a legacy of more than 50 years of excellence, the University takes pride in its growing network of accomplished alumni who continue to make waves in the legal, corporate, and public sectors. Alumni of the UG and PG programs have gone on to have prosperous careers at illustrious companies, making significant contributions to the legal landscape domestically and internationally.

Alumni engagement is undertaken through seminars and mentoring programs, interactive sessions for upskilling them, and opportunities for internships and placements; these actions demonstrate a deep sense of gratitude towards the alma mater.

Building on the legacy of Symbiosis International University, SLS Nagpur is committed to providing students with a high-quality legal education that emphasizes ethical leadership, practical training, and global perspectives. Through a dynamic mix of academic rigor and experiential learning, it prepares its students to meet the demands of a rapidly changing legal environment.

For more information about SLAT 2025 and the programmes offered at SLS Nagpur, please visit https://www.slsnagpur.edu.in/

