The Cricket Retail Revolution: Innovations Venture Studio's Strategic Investment in Cric Studio Inc

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 6: In a move set to revolutionize the cricket retail landscape, Innovations Venture Studio, a renowned venture studio firm, has announced its strategic investment in Cric Studio Inc, a leading multi brand store redefining the cricket shopping experience in India and beyond.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both entities, combining Innovations Venture Studio's expertise in nurturing startups with Cric Studio Inc's innovative approach to cricket retail. Together, they aim to drive positive change and deliver unparalleled value to cricket enthusiasts across the country and worldwide.

Cric Studio Inc, already a force to be reckoned with in the cricket retail space, has established a strong presence with 4 stores across India and an additional store set to launch in Indore. However, their ambitions extend far beyond domestic borders, with 6 strategically positioned stores in major cricketing nations such as the United Kingdom, Australia, West Indies, and Canada.

Furthermore, the brand is in talks to expand its footprint in the United States, cementing its status as a global leader in cricket retail innovation.

"We are excited to join forces with Cric Studio Inc. Their innovative approach to cricket retail aligns perfectly with our mission of supporting and nurturing promising startups in India. Together, we are committed to drive positive change in the industry and deliver unparalleled value to cricket enthusiasts across the country & globally. This is in line with the vision of our progressive government that has placed us at the sweet spot globally. We are embracing a lot of potential in Cricstudio Inc. Let Bharat take the center stage in the sports arena too," said Manish Khurana- Founder - Innovations Venture Studio

Himanshu Sisodia, Founder and CEO of Cric Studio Inc, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Cric Studio Inc. With the support of Innovations Venture Studio, we are poised to accelerate our growth trajectory and solidify our position as the premier destination for cricket enthusiasts in India and beyond."

Ankit Agarwal, Co-Founder and CFO of Cric Studio Inc, echoed similar sentiments, adding, "Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver exceptional experiences to our customers."

As cricket continues to captivate audiences worldwide, the collaboration between Innovations Venture Studio and Cric Studio Inc underscores the potential for innovation and growth within the Indian startup ecosystem.

With a shared vision for driving positive change and creating lasting impact, both entities are poised to revolutionize the cricket retail landscape and elevate the sport to new heights.

Innovations Venture Studio, an evolving venture studio, catalyzes startup growth and drives innovation in the Indian ecosystem. With a focus on supporting emerging ventures with disruptive ideas, Innovations Venture Studio provides strategic guidance and resources to fastrack growth and drive positive change.

Cric Studio Inc is a leading cricket retail multi brand store committed to redefining the cricket shopping experience in India and beyond. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Cric Studio Inc offers a diverse range of premium cricket gear and accessories, catering to the needs of players and fans alike.

