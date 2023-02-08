The D2C coffee brand High on Beans plans to disrupt the FMCG market by attracting younger consumers

Excitement is brewing as an early-stage D2C start-up High on Beans Coffee, has entered the coffee space. It is a youth-centric consumer brand, starting from the quirky packaging to the characters they assigned for the flavours; everything seems very new & fresh.

High on Beans (HOB) promises to redefine the coffee experience, which has been eagerly anticipated by coffee lovers everywhere.

The brand uses the finest Arabica Coffee beans carefully sourced from the best coffee-growing regions in the world & the aroma & taste of the coffee are expertly achieved by freeze-dried crystallization.

High on beans Coffee is roasted in small batches to ensure taste & authenticity, providing a tremendous amount of energy and acting as fuel for you on a busy day.

In addition to the out-of-the-world taste of High On Beans Coffee, It is certified by major federal agencies for the food industry like FSSAI, FDA, ISO, and GMP & does not contain any added sugar/preservatives, additives etc.

HOB offers distinguishable flavours, namely Mocha, Espresso, Irish, and Hazelnut.

High on beans Mocha coffee has a chocolatey flavour along with coffee, High on beans Hazelnut Coffee has a nutty flavour with a natural sweetness & Espresso is a bold finish yet has a very smooth texture.

Whether you prefer a bold and robust roast or a smooth and delicate blend, this brand has something for everyone.

They offer single units and also curated combos of two and four High on Beans Coffee. Every jar contains 50gms of coffee & one can make 25 cups of coffee from it. The products are available on the brand's website and in numerous other online marketplaces.

Akshay Jain, Karan Batra and Anuj Patni, Co-founders of High On Beans Coffee, also added that the launch of this new coffee brand is a significant milestone in the coffee industry since it gives a fresh, new perspective to the sector. With its commitment to quirkiness, quality, and affordability, High On Beans is off to shake up the FMCG market and going to be every millennial & Gen-Z's coffee fix.

The debut of this new consumer brand is a cause for celebration for both coffee aficionados and casual coffee drinkers.

Many customers have already tried this coffee and left some amazing reviews on their official website: www.highonbeans.com

So, why wait? Try this new coffee brand today and taste the difference for yourself. You won't be disappointed!"

