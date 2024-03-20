The D2C Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh Serves as a Catalyst for Dynamic Dialogues and Immersive Experiences

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 20: Startup Mahakumbh, the nation's biggest celebration of the startup ecosystem, concluded its second day, at Bharat Mandapam, setting the stage for collaboration, inspiration, and transformative discussions. The event saw an inaugural address from Kris Gopalakrishnan, Axilor Ventures and Infosys Science Foundation, followed by other speaker sessions including Shri Ajit B Chavan, Government e Marketplace (GeM), Government of India, Ashish Hemrajani, Co-Founder & CEO, BookMyShow, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder & CMO, boAt Lifestyle, amongst others.

Post inauguration, the day two continued to witness a diverse range of activities and sessions across 10 pavilions including AI + SaaS, D2C/Consumer brands, Agritech, Fintech, Deep Tech, Biotech & Pharma, Incubators, Climate Tech, E-sports, and B2B Manufacturing.

The D2C pavilion on day 02 witnessed key speakers including Mohit Sadani, Cofounder, The Mom Co, Ajai Thandai, Co - Founder, Sleepy Owl, Tanuj Choudhry, Co-Founder & COO, Home Lane, Priyanka Gill, Venture Partner, Kalaari Capital, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group, Saumya Misra, Founder, Avataar Skincare Technologies, Rahul Rajan, Senior Director - Marketplace, Flipkart, with Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, and Siddharth Agarwal, Principle, Matrix Partner India, as moderators. The discussions focused on highlighting how one can target customers based on the product-market, followed by how you can build a brand basis their demands, and transform the ecommerce in Bharat.

Speaking at the event, Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, shared, "Startup Mahakumbh, a beacon of innovation and collaboration, unites the entrepreneurial spirit of our nation under one roof. With unwavering government support and a decade-long legacy of nurturing startup ecosystems, it has become the premier platform for founders and investors alike. Our idea is to create a culture of innovation and aspire young entrepreneurs to revolutionize the startup ecosystem."

Startup Mahakumbh onboards top unicorns in the sponsors list, with Games 24X7, Oyo and Info Edge as Unicorn Gold sponsors, Dream11, Flipkart, Infra Market, Moglix, Nykaa as Unicorn Silver sponsors, BharatPe and Razorpay as Unicorn Bronze sponsors. The list of AIF sponsors includes Accel, Rukam Capital and Peak XV in the gold category, Aavishkar Group, Elevation Capital, Iron Pillar in the silver sponsorship category and Avendus Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Fireside Ventures, IvyCap Ventures and Sorin Investments in the bronze category of AIF sponsors.

The event will also connect Indian startups with event partners including Dalmia Bharat & Google (silver partners), Acko, Captain Fresh, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Jetsynthesis, Tally (bronze partners), & Blume Ventures (session partners), IDFC First Bank (Bank partner), MM Active & India Mobile Congress (IMC) (Event partners) and Indian School of Business (ISB) (Academic partner).

