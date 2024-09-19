The Darzi Group Launches Limited Edition of Cloth Ermenegildo Zegna's 10 Mil Mil

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 19: The Darzi Group, one of India's top luxury menswear brands, proudly announced the exclusive launch of Ermenegildo Zegna's limited-edition 10 Mil Mil fabric series at Taj Mansingh Hotel recently. This prestigious event marked a new milestone in the brand's legacy of tailoring excellence, featuring one of the most exquisite fabrics ever produced by the iconic Italian fabric maker. The event was graced by Chief Guest His Excellency Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of the Italian Embassy to India, and Special Invitee Antonietta Baccanari, Trade Commissioner at the Italian Embassy. Alessio Ferracin, DEA Division Director at Ermenegildo Zegna, was also in attendance.

At the heart of The Darzi Group's success lies its ability to create custom menswear that exudes sophistication and timeless elegance. The brand's bespoke tailoring services are characterised by meticulous attention to detail, unparalleled fabric choices, and an unwavering commitment to delivering perfect fits. With an expansive team of over 400 skilled craftsmen, The Darzi Group offers a seamless tailoring experience, renowned for its precision and elegance. Complementing The Darzi Group is Studio Firang, the retail arm that features an extensive collection of international fabric brands like Zegna, Dormeuil, Scabal and much more.

Recently, The Darzi Group proudly presented its patrons in India with notably the most exclusive fabric, 10 Mil Mil fabric, with only 24 pieces available worldwide from the house of Ermenegildo Zegna. Known globally as the pinnacle of luxury and fabric craftsmanship, Ermenegildo Zegna has long been celebrated for its superlative quality and exclusivity. The collection included ultra-rare fabrics such as the 10 Mil Mil, 12 Mil Mil, 13 Mil Mil, and 14 Mil Mil, alongside Vicuna and worsted Vicuna for suiting - all synonymous with Zegna's commitment to impeccable quality and luxury.

"Cloth Ermenegildo Zegna represents the epitome of luxury fabrics in the world, with each yarn in the suiting range being a tenth the thickness of a human hair. Vicuna, the world's finest fabric, embodies the zenith of sartorial elegance. For over two decades, The Darzi Group has been entrusted with tailoring these unparalleled materials into handcrafted suits that reflect the highest standards of bespoke tailoring. In a time when terms like "bespoke" and "custom-made" are often diluted, The Darzi Group strives to preserve their true essence by upholding the artistry and dedication required to create genuinely bespoke garments," said Sushain Mital at the launch.

From humble beginnings in 1981, The Darzi Group has established itself as the undisputed leader in luxury menswear in India. Founded by Sunil Mital, the brand originated as a small tailoring shop in New Delhi's Rajouri Garden and has since grown into a powerhouse of fine men's formal wear. With over 40 years of expertise, The Darzi Group has nailed the art of crafting a bespoke suit, which takes 20 precise measurements and two fitting trials to ensure a flawless fit. Taking the business forward is Sunil Mital's son, Sushain Mital who happens to be South Asia's only professionally qualified bespoke tailor with Masters in Pattern Design from London College of Fashion. His artistry was honed under masters of tailoring like Henry Poole & Co, Richard James and Saville Row, London. This unique combination of science, art, and tradition allows The Darzi Group to create garments that epitomise luxury, precision, and excellence.

"For many years, there has been a strong and fruitful collaboration between our company and the Mital family. What is especially significant is the way The Darzi Group truly appreciates and brings value to our fabrics. Today, we are thrilled to launch an extremely limited edition: 10-micron fabric. This fabric is incredibly exclusive and rare. For the entire year of 2024, we are only able to produce 24 cutlines for clients worldwide, and we are honoured to have one here in India tonight. It has been wonderful to see the reactions of our guests, who were astonished when they first touched the 10mm fabric. It is the highest quality available on the market, and while it is rare, I am incredibly proud of Zegna for producing something so extraordinary. My hope is to continue this collaboration with The Darzi Group, and I truly look forward to returning soon to celebrate more special moments," said Mr. Alessio Ferracin, DEA Division Director at Ermenegildo Zegna.

"I am proud to be here for the presentation of the new fabrics of Ermenegildo Zegna. It is a symbol of what Italy is. It is an extraordinary combination of tradition and innovation, an elegance that comes out of a history of more than 100 years. When you wear a Zegna suit, you are wearing a piece of history, you are wearing a piece of Italian style and Italian lifestyle. We are proud and thank The Darzi Group because of whom this brand is very much present in India," said His Excellency Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of the Italian Embassy to India.

The highly anticipated launch of this limited-edition fabric showcased sartorial excellence and offered The Darzi Group's clientele access to some of the rarest cloths ever made. The event not only highlighted the unrivalled craftsmanship of Cloth Ermenegildo Zegna but also underscored The Darzi Group's commitment to offering nothing less than the finest to its clients.

With this exclusive collaboration, The Darzi Group continues to uphold its legacy of sartorial brilliance, setting new benchmarks in bespoke fashion while offering its clientele an unparalleled experience of luxury, elegance, and innovation.

