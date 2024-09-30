The Design Village Launches Nation's First-of-a-kind Communication and Interaction Design Degree Program

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 30: The Design Village (TDV), a leading institution in design education, is proud to announce the launch of their Communication and Interaction Design degree programmes, in collaboration with the prestigious OP Jindal Global University. This initiative blends two in-demand design industries, and couples creative expertise with cutting-edge technological advancements to develop designers adept at navigating both traditional and modern media landscapes.

Mudita Pasari, Academic Dean at TDV said "We are excited to launch undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in communication and interaction design that truly reflect the changing dynamics of the design industry. These degree programmes not only equip students with the necessary skills to excel in future-looking interactive media but also instill in them the ability to think critically and approach challenges from an eco-social lens, looking at and beyond the human-centered perspective."

The newly introduced program will offer an industry-focused curriculum with an emphasis on human-centred design. With a strong foundation in communication and interaction design concepts paired with practical, hands-on experience on various forms of media, TDV's programme will prepare students to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of media and technology.

"Globally, the communication and interaction design industries are merging with each other. With over one-third of graphic and communication designers switching to interaction and UI/UX industry in the last decade, graduates of this new programme will find a unique place in the industry.", added Sagar Gupta, Director (Growth) at The Design Village (TDV).

The curriculum integrates elements of graphic design, user experience (UX) design, digital storytelling, and other key aspects, enabling students to build comprehensive portfolios that reflect real-world applications. Students will engage with cutting-edge technologies, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and interactive media platforms, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the demands of the global design landscape.

