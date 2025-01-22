The Detailing Mafia launches a range of premium car care products at Auto Expo 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 22: The Detailing Mafia, a leading provider of car detailing services, launched a range of premium car care products at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. As a significant player in the automotive detailing industry, the brand aspires to expand its products and services for enabling high-quality car detailing.

As part of the plan, the brand launched Labocosmetica's new range of products in India, which ensures vehicle maintenance and protection by facilitating immaculate washing, decontamination, and polishing of cars. It even launched new PPF coating in matte and gloss for new trim coating, along with new traffic film, the Yellow Wing for white cars. At the same time, it came up with innovative carbon fiber PPF with a top coating to fortify car protection.

Launching the products at the event was a conscious decision to amplify their visibility among the target audience. At the same time, it played a crucial role in effectively reaching out to car enthusiasts passionate about maintaining their vehicles in good condition. Along with this, with the help of the event, the brand also attracted thriving individuals aspiring to be part of the car detailing business, who are continuously on the lookout for premium international quality car care products. The brand launched new products and facilitated live demos for driving maximum traction to the booth.

Speaking on the occasion, Kunal Sethi, CEO of The Detailing Mafia, said "It was a great experience participating in the event. It provided us with an opportunity to connect with the various stakeholders and help them understand the benefits of opting for premium car detailing products and services."

Revolutionizing the car detailing industry, The Detailing Mafia has achieved a milestone by meeting its last year's target of coming up with 200 stores.

About The Detailing Mafia

Started in 2017, a subsidiary of Manmachine Group, The Detailing Mafia is a professional cleaning and car detailing brand on an unstoppable mission to revamp the look of cars and retain their brand-new shine. With its one-of-a-kind services and expertise, the brand is revolutionising the car detailing industry in the automotive industry.

