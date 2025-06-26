The Digital Fifth to facilitate funding of $250,000 to $1 million at India Insurtech Summit 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: Fintech consulting and advisory firm The Digital Fifth is inviting insurance start-ups to pitch to investors at the India Insurtech Summit 2025. Investors like Equanimity investments, Cedar-IbSi Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, IIFL, Z47 will be evaluating start-ups in need for funding. Investments in the range of $250,000- $ 1 million will be facilitated at the summit.

With an expanding middle class, increased digital literacy, and a rising awareness of the need for risk protection, India's insurance sector is undergoing a digital renaissance. The InsurTech segment is reshaping how insurance is bought, serviced, and experienced. These developments are challenging traditional models and giving rise to agile, technology-led innovations that prioritize customer centricity and operational efficiency.

At the India Insurtech Summit 2025, startups can apply and pitch one- on-one to investors. Startup profiles will be pre-approved by investors before the pitch From MVP, to pre-series and beyond, different scopes of investment will be discussed by interested investors.

"The next wave of digital transformation in insurance will be driven by AI-powered risk assessment, real-time claims automation, hyper-personalized policies, and embedded insurance models seamlessly integrated into everyday transactions," said Sameer Singh Jaini, Founder & CEO , The Digital Fifth. "Through the summit, we are looking to help incubate and grow some insurtech startups that will drive change in this direction going forward," he said.

The rise of blockchain, parametric insurance, and IoT-enabled underwriting is set to redefine customer trust and efficiency, bringing faster, more transparent, and cost-effective insurance solutions to millions. As Insurtech startups and traditional insurers collaborate, the industry is poised for a digital-first revolution that prioritizes customer convenience, fraud prevention, and operational efficiency

There will be several awards that will be presented at the summit as well. These include the Digital Transformation Leader award, which recognises an individual who has spearheaded digital initiatives leading to significant improvements in their organisation's operations and customer engagement. Other awards include Best Insurtech Innovation of the Year,

Best Digital-First Insurance Company, Best Embedded Insurance Solution,

Claims Excellence Award and Best Use of AI in Insurance. These awards aim to honor the organizations and individuals setting new standards in customer experience, technology adoption, risk management, and market growth.

The Insurtech summit will also showcase live product launches, and tech showcases from top insurers and insurance startups, top industry leaders will participate in high-powered panel discussions and fire-side chats and there will be exclusive networking opportunities with CXOs, investors and policy experts.

