The Distinguished Business Award Recognizing Outstanding Individuals and Enterprises

New Delhi [India], August 28:Business Outline Magazine proudly presents The Distinguished Business Award, a celebration of outstanding Individuals and Enterprises who are shaping the future of business. This recognition goes beyond success—it highlights innovation, leadership, and impactful contributions to industry and the society overall. Through our strong media presence and storytelling expertise, we ensure every honouree's journey is showcased with credibility and prestige. The award not only honours excellence but also provides a platform for greater visibility, brand positioning, and industry influence.

At Business Outline, our mission goes beyond reporting news — we spotlight the visionaries, innovators, and changemakers who are driving the future across industries. We empower leaders and enterprises to stand out in today's competitive landscape. From emerging startups to established enterprises, we provide a global platform that celebrates leadership, ingenuity, and impact. We are into collaboration with Business Connect, Entrepreneur Outlook & Innovativezone.

PinSec.Ai

Sai Krishna Sekar, Founder & CEO

Impact Recognition: India’s Most Trusted Company To Watch In 2025

PinSec.Ai is a tech-focused Quantitative Hedge Fund founded in 2024, with over ₹50+ crore AUA as of July 2025. The firm leverages advanced quantitative models and AI-driven machine learning algorithms to analyse market data, uncover patterns, and generate precise trading signals across asset classes. Its core thesis is simple — markets are a data science puzzle, and AI detects opportunities the human eye misses. By scanning vast datasets in real time, PinSec.Ai captures fleeting inefficiencies with speed, precision, and robust risk management

Ayurveda House Private Limited

Tanishk Pandey, CMO & Co-founder

Pawanjot Kaur, CTO & Co-Founder

Astha Jain, CEO & Co-founder

Impact Recognition: Best Company to Work For 2025

Working on the mission to offer premium Ayurvedic products, Ayurveda House Private Limited is a renowned wellness company with its flagship brand, AYUVYA. Guided by expert vaidyas, the company creates products using pure ingredients, sustainable practices, and cruelty-free testing. Committed to holistic health and wellness, Ayurveda House positions itself as a pioneer in the Ayurvedic wellness industry. With a strong presence, it prioritizes quality, customer satisfaction, and employee growth, serving as a one-stop destination for Ayurvedic health and beauty needs.

Quela.io

Avaneesh Dash, Co-Founder and Strategy

Impact Recognition: Company in Focus 2025

Quela.io, founded in 2023, is a cutting-edge technology company driving business growth through innovative digital solutions. Led by visionary leader Avaneesh Dash, the company has rapidly expanded, now boasting a global presence and a team of over 200 professionals. Quela is committed to empowering young entrepreneurs, pushing boundaries in the digital world, and delivering impactful, purpose-driven solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and excellence, Quela.io is shaping the future of technology and entrepreneurship worldwide.

Exicube App Solutions (OPC) Private Limited

Sudipta Sarkar (CEO)

Impact Recognition:The Most Promising Mobility Tech Innovator of 2025

Since 2017, Exicube App Solutions has empowered entrepreneurs with scalable mobility solutions built on trust. Known for a client-first approach, it delivers not just software but lasting partnerships through accountability, proactive support, and transparent communication. Its platforms span taxi, grocery, delivery, and e-commerce, enhanced by AI workflows, automation, and localization for global markets. The flagship Exicube Taxi App—the world's best-selling taxi app source code on Envato—proves its reliability and innovation. With 1500+ clients across 120+ countries, Exicube continues to turn entrepreneurial visions into impact, cementing its reputation as a leading mobility technology innovator.

Sreyas Software Solutions

Vijay Rajagopalan Founder and CEO

The Most Trusted Fintech Innovation Company 2025

Established in 2022, Sreyas Software Solutions is a distinctive fintech company, led by Vijay Rajagopalan. It is renowned for developing the world's first automated system for analysing and disbursing loans against precious metals, named GoldPE APM. The company aims to revolutionise the goal loan industry by offering secure, effective, and accessible financial services. Its mission is to deliver reliable and innovative AI technology solutions. Looking ahead, Sreyas Software aims to expand the reach of GoldPE APM and explore new avenues.

Molekule Consulting

David Alderman President and CEO

The Global Healthcare-Focused Strategic Consultant 2025



MoleKule Consulting is a pioneering provider of strategic intelligence and insights to the biopharmaceutical industry. It was founded in 2012 by David Alderman, and today the company is renowned for delivering actionable and credible insights that inform decision-grade calculus at the executive level. MoleKule's approach is based on rigorous analysis, ethical standards and a huge network of built relations. Its key strength is its ability to deliver transformative insights, empowering clients to see change, handle complexity and take action. The company continuously operates with a dedication to excellence, prioritising integrity, transparency and confidentiality.

Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd

Mr. Kaushik Nag, CEO-Flexibles & CPP

Impact Recognition: CEO Of The Year 2025

Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd: Leading the Future of Flexible Packaging

One of the biggest flexible packaging companies in India, Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd, is known for manufacturing and supplying high-quality lamination solutions. With Kaushik Nag at the helm, the company is committed to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. It envisions being a global leader in laminating solutions, harnessing innovative technologies and top-notch customer service. Today, Jupiter Laminators has positioned itself at the forefront, offering the most innovative products with cutting-edge technologies, talent, innovation and an encouraged workforce.

Rodha Educational Services Pvt Ltd

Ravi Prakash, Founder & CEO

Impact Recognition: Fastest Growing Education Company 2025

Rodha's journey began with Ravi Prakash, who started a YouTube channel to share free CAT prep material and make education accessible to all. What began as a small effort soon turned into a movement, inspiring thousands of students across India. That channel grew into Rodha Educational Services Pvt. Ltd., now a trusted brand offering courses for CAT, XAT, IPMAT, SSC and more. But Rodha is more than just test prep—it's about shaping future CEOs by building communication, problem-solving and confidence. Staying true to Ravi's vision, Rodha continues to empower students with skills that go beyond exams, preparing them to succeed in life and leadership.

Vollert India Pvt Ltd

Krishan Mohan Sharma, Head of India Operations and COO

Impact Recognition: A Visionary Architect of Industrial Excellence 2025

Mr Krishan Mohan Sharma, COO and Board Member at Vollert India, is a visionary leader with 30+ years of cross-functional expertise. A PMP-certified Six Sigma Black Belt, he drives industrial transformation through strategic foresight, operational excellence, and ESG-driven innovation. Passionate about Industry 4.0 and sustainable growth, Sharma blends business strategy with talent development, building high-performance cultures. Recognized as an authority in leadership, he continues to redefine industrial excellence while shaping a future rooted in innovation and sustainability.

