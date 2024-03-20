The D'YAVOL X-2 Collection dropped on the 17th of March and in less than 48 hours, it is SOLD OUT!!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: The collab capsule featured iconic Disney characters showcased in unique D'YAVOL style and saw a surge in global sales, stretching as far afield as Japan and Fiji! Following the success of our first drop, we're excited to share that the second drop has exceeded all expectations.

The new collection delivered double the thrill and double the merch, as compared with the first drop, with key pieces selling out within hours, and the full collection flying off the shelves in less than 48 hours.

With each piece meticulously crafted to embody the attention to detail and quality at the heart of D'YAVOL, this collaboration captivated audiences worldwide.

