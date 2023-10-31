The Eco Sustain Expo 2024: Pioneering Change in Waste Management Practices

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 31: The Eco Sustain Expo 2024, slated to take place from 15 - 17 March 2024 at the prestigious Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad, is more than just an event; it is a pioneering initiative aimed at catalyzing positive change in waste management practices and charting a course towards a cleaner, greener, and sustainable future. With a resounding emphasis on sustainability and innovation, this expo presents a unique platform to showcase cutting-edge solutions, network with industry peers, and contribute to the progress of the waste management sector.

The Government of India is strongly emphasizing initiatives such as cleaning and sanitation, optimizing the use of recycled waste, efficient treatment of effluents encompassing wastewater and industrial waste, and tackling air pollution. This collective commitment represents a substantial stride towards a more prosperous, environmentally conscious future.

Additionally, the Government of Telangana is at the forefront of waste recycling efforts, particularly highlighting waste-to-energy solutions. The state leverages waste to produce clean energy by employing advanced technologies, signifying a substantial stride toward sustainable development and a more environmentally conscious future. This concerted commitment advances waste management practices and paves the way for a greener, more prosperous Telangana.

What better approach is there to tackle these subjects than by organizing a comprehensive three-day exhibition and conference to delve into them in depth

This historic exhibition & conference marks the inaugural showcase of Waste Management encompassing Industrial Waste (Solid, Liquid, Plastic, Paper, Rubber & Tyre, E-Waste, Building & construction waste, Waste Water Treatment, Chemical Waste), Lake / Pond and City Cleaning Machinery & Equipment, Cleaning and Sanitation in Society, Healthcare & Hospitality Industry in Southern India.

