The Economic Times partnering with Concept Medical honours ET Business Transformation Leaders 2022

Mumbai, August 23: The Economic Times and Times Interact honored the most innovative business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across India at the ‘Business Transformation Leaders 2022’ awards, in association with Concept Medical, a global leader in developing ground-breaking and innovative medical devices and held at the Four Seasons hotel in Mumbai.

Former Minister of State for Housing, Member of Legislative Council, and the deputy leader of Shiv Sena, Sachin Ahir, along with The Bad Man of Bollywood & a remarkable Actor, Gulshan Grover, were the guests of honor. The event also had three-panel discussions moderated by noted corporate financial professional Sumeet Mehta.

It is remarkable that Concept Medical, based in Surat, collaborated with The Economic Times on the prestigious ‘Business Transformation Leaders 2022’ awards. The initiative aimed to identify and celebrate some of the most innovative leaders and entrepreneurs who have done outstanding work in their respective fields.

Concept Medical is a medical device manufacturer focused on research and innovation aiming to transform the Indian medical device industry and is today a global leader in innovative technologies and life-saving devices. Concept Medical was recently named the ‘Fastest Growing Medical Device Company in India by the International Book of Records & has emerged as India’s largest medical device exporter in 2021-22.

Dr. Manish Doshi, managing director and founder of Concept Medical, said, “Such prestigious awards encourage Indian leaders who have worked hard to transform the country’s economic backbone.” “Many business concepts exist around the world, but only a few dare to excel and execute them.”

Some of the visionary business leaders were honoured at the Business Transformation Leaders 2022 event. The Bad Man of Bollywood, Gulshan Grover, who was the guest of honor at the event, gave away the trophies and award certificates to deserving business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Dr. Bhavesh Patel of Mahavir Education Trust, established in 1983 with the prime motto of promoting technical education amongst young minds, was recognized for outstanding work as an Engineering Institution.

Thakur Jitendra Singh of Thakur Educational Trust’s Thakur College of Science & Commerce, who established the college in 1992 with 57 students in FYJC’s first batch of Commerce stream, was felicitated for outstanding work and reputation in the field of Higher Education.

Shri Kamal Gupta from J.Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. was felicitated for consistently delivering exceptional work in its sphere by remaining true to the same principles on which the company was founded over twenty-one years ago and still: “Providing superior service to clients, putting safety first & creating opportunities for our people to dream”.

CA Manish Hingar, the founder of the well-known & best financial platform, FINTOO, was felicitated for disruptive services in the Financial Services space by introducing innovative technology like advice on the go while simultaneously offering to connect users to qualified Financial and Taxation Advisors.

Sumit Ghosh, heading the well-known & fastest growing short video platform & On-Chain entertainment app – Chingari, was recognized as the fastest and most popular app in the entertainment and social media space.

Dr. Ajay Shesh of Life Champions Ecosystem was recognized & felicitated for exceptional work in Business Automation Coaching for small & medium entrepreneurs.

Mr. Anil Patodia was awarded for India’s fastest emerging hospitality group in the Hospitality industry; Byke Hospitality Ltd. Byke hospitality has a presence in 9 states and 16 cities, with 21 Hotels having a total of 1,255 rooms. The Byke, with its unique theme of Pure Vegetarian Hotels & Resorts, is the most preferred choice of travellers looking for a homely delight.

Haresh Shah of Alfa Textiles was felicitated at the event for his contribution to the field of textile manufacturing, Jeekshith Shetty and Sikha Shetty were felicitated on behalf of Kusumodar Shetty of Bhavani Foundation for contribution in the field of social services.

Dr. Vinupa H Sharma was honoured for her contribution in the field of Neuropsychology, Captain Gurusharan Singh and Victor Peter Lobo of National Property Banking were felicitated in the field of Real Estate Aggregators, lead Auctioneers, Builders, and Contractors.

Makers Studio by Riya Bambhaniya Jain was honoured for being the most reputed and premium interior designing studio &Anil Kankariya was recognized and honoured as Emerging Business Financing Advisory founder for ECHT Conglomerate Sangam India Ltd’s, Mr. Anurag Soni was honoured in the field of Exporters in Textile Sector, being a leading brand in the textile industry, with presence in over 50 countries with more than 10000 employees.

Mr. K Anil Kumar leading Sai Parenteral Ltd., was honoured for excellence in the Pharmaceutical industry, being engaged in efficient research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sourcing and distribution of high-quality pharmaceutical products.

Grover felicitated about 22 business leaders at the event, including Mr. Bharat Mishra from RKCA Law &CA Manoj Ajmera & Co as leading Legal & Financial Advisors, Mallu Kamble of K E P Engineering Services for outstanding services in Effluent Technology Treatment, Hiteshkumar Gaurishankar Patel of Mishtann Foods Limited for excellence in Food Processing & Packaged Foods & Vishal Budhia from Steam House India Limited for being flagship group in the field of Community Boilers & Combined Heat & Power Solutions.

