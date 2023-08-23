The EduAmerica University Fair 2023 to be Held on the 26th of August in NCR; Officials from 50+ US Universities to Attend

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 23: EduAmerica, a reputed educational consultancy firm, is all set to host the EduAmerica University Fair 2023 - a gathering of officials from over 50 prestigious US universities. This fair, which will be held at the Le Meridien, Janpath on Saturday, 26th August, is designed to help undergraduate and graduate students who want to study in the United States gain a better understanding of the American universities landscape and the requirements to get an admit from their preferred institutions.

The fair - which is free to attend for all students - will also witness a slew of activities including a visa queries clearance session by officials from the US Embassy and a live decision day on-the-spot admit session by University of North Texas (UNT). The latter will be a mini-event with UNT providing a rare chance for students to receive admits on the spot, provided they meet certain academic criteria.

Returning in a physical format after three years of virtual format, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair will be an opportunity for students to interact with admission experts and professors from several distinguished universities, as well as have their resumes assessed on the spot. Apart from profile evaluations, the fair will also have sessions focusing on the scholarships being offered by several universities and job prospects after completion of a degree from the United States of America.

Rajesh Arya, Founder of EduAmerica, invited students to visit the fair in numbers. He said, “This is the go-to-fair if a student dreams of making it to the US. Representatives from top universities are coming down and they will provide fantastic insights into the admission process, which will help all the attending students achieve their dream of American education. That’s not all; we have qualified officers from the US Embassy hosting their own session in which they will demystify the US visa process. EduAmerica is an end-to-end solution provider for students wishing to study in the US and the design of our fair is similar, leaving no stone unturned in covering the entire journey of the application process from start to finish.”

The fair will also provide discounted GRE and TOEFL coupons for all attendees. Besides the afore-mentioned benefits, EduAmerica will be conducting mini-contests on the spot where they will give away attractive prizes, free GRE and TOEFL tests for contest winners.

The EduAmerica University Fair 2023 is a must-attend for all those seeking to chase and fulfill their dreams to study in the US.

Event Details

Date: 26th August 2023

Venue: Le Meridien Hotel, Janpath, New Delhi

Registration Link: fair.eduamerica.com/eduamerica-fair-registration-26th-august-2023

EduAmerica is India's premier education consultancy, dedicated to guiding students toward obtaining an American Degree. With an extensive network and experienced counselors, EduAmerica offers comprehensive services from university admissions to visa assistance, ensuring a seamless academic journey.

For more about EduAmerica, visit www.eduamerica.com.

