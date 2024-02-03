The Entire world encaptured by 'Jai Shri Ram' & Identifying the Life System from each character of Ramayana - Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Magnificent sets, attractive scenery, eye-popping scenes and an immortal rendition of the epic Ramayana captivated the audience. The entire atmosphere was filled with cheers with slogans like Jai Shri Ram.

Each and every important episode of Ramayana was presented through song, drama, dance and in a Broadway musical format and the audience was engrossed in the Ramayana devotion.

Geet Ramayana written by the great G.D. Madgulkar and composed and sung by Sudhir Phadke is still immortal in the minds of each and every Maharashtrian after 66 years of its creation due to its sheer poetic excellence, amazing music using ragas of Hindustani Classical Music and soulful singing. Translated into 9 other languages, its one of the most popular versions of Ramayana.

The epic Ramayana program was organized at Gateway of India by the State Government's Department of Cultural Affairs and Directorate of Cultural Affairs on the backdrop of the historical Gateway of India on 31st January 2024.

Through this cultural program epic Ramayana, the audience once again lived the experience all over again. Swayen Shriram Prabhu Aikati, Dasharatha Ghe He Pasayadan, Ram Janmala Ga Sakhe, Chala Raghava Chala, Swayamvar Jhale Siteche and 22 other songs were performed on this occasion and were hugely appreciated by the fans. Ramayana depicts the story of Prabhu Ram, one of the most widely worshipped Hindu gods across the world.

"Ramayana introduces our culture to the new generation." State Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar expressed the feeling that each character in Ramayana is telling the system of life. Speaking on the occasion he said that after 496 years of intense struggle, Lord Rama was enshrined in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. It is a matter of great fortune that Maharashtra has contributed in the construction of Ram Mandir. The wood (timber) required for the mahadwara (entrance) of the temple is specially chosen from Chandrapur- Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. Jatayu is an important character in Ramayana and we have started three jatayu conservation centres at Nashik, Tadoba and Pench.

He also informed that a huge Ashwamedha Yagna will be organized at Kharghar, Mumbai from 21st to 25th February 2024.

Also present were Housing Minister Atul Save, Assembly Speaker Adv Rahul Narvekar, Senior Director Raj Dutt, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Principal Secretary - Cultural Affairs Vikas Kharge, famous actor Arun Govil who played the role of Sri Rama in the Ramayana series on DD, Anand Madgulkar - son of Shri G.D.Madgulakar, actress Raveena Tandon, Chandrakant Dada Patil- Minister for Higher & Technical Education and Vibhishan Chavare- Director Culture.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Adv. Narvekar said that the work of conveying our culture to the new generation is being done through such a program, which is a very good thing.

Anand Madgulkar expressed his pleasure on this occasion. There are many memories of Geet Ramayana he mentioned. It is a good thing that the popularity of Geet Ramayana is increasing day by day. He said that the principle of Ramayana is reflected in all our lives and we should pass on this to our children through school-level competition.

Vikas Kharge while introducing the program to the audience earlier called Ramayana not only a 'Mahakavya' but 'A Manifestation of Indian culture'. He also expressed the Maharashtra Government's vision for arranging Geet Ramayana in such a magnum opus format with celebrity performers, grand set on the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India.

Actors Lalit Prabhakar as Sri Rama, Mrinmayi Deshpande as Sita and Shubhankar Paranjpe as Lakshmana performed their roles with great elan. Nakul Ghanekar as Ravan, and Abhijit Kelkar as Agnidev were other famous actors performing. More than three hundred dancers & artists enthralled the audience with their captivating performances. Subhash Nakashe was the director of the show and Sonia Parchure was the choreographer.

Drone Hanuman flying in the air and showering petals over Prabhu Shri Ram was a special attraction and was hugely cheered by an audience of over 2000+.

Dignitaries were felicitated with a replica of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya made in bamboo by the students of the Bamboo Institute in Chandrapur.

Artists Adah Sharma, Daisy Shah, Shanti Priya, Jia Shankar, Amar Upadhyay, Shiv Thackeray and others were present on this occasion.

