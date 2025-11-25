The Essencials Unveils Its Flagship Luxury Experience Centre on MG Road, Ghitorni -- A Landmark Collaboration with Fanzart Redefining Inspired Living

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: The Essencials, one of India's fastest-growing luxury home-solution brands, today announced the grand launch of its flagship 5,500 sq. ft. experience centre on MG Road, Ghitorni. Designed as a destination for inspired living, the space reimagines how premium homeowners, architects, and designers experience luxury designer fans, end-to-end home automation solutions, high-fidelity audio-video experiences, architectural lighting, and custom rugsall brought together in a single curated environment.

The centre features designer fan galleries, live automation scenes, immersive sound rooms, lighting concepts, and personalised rug-design stations, offering visitors a realistic preview of how luxury elements integrate seamlessly into modern homes.

A Founding Team Driving a Shared Vision

The Essencials is led by a three-founder collective, each bringing deep industry expertise and unique strengths to the brand. Jaspreet Singh Bhatia, Founder (Strategy, Product & Brand Direction), is the strategic mind behind product curation, brand experience, and national expansion. Hema Malhotra, Co-Founder (Sales & Customer/Designer Engagement), leads sales, customer consultations, and designer relationships across the luxury design ecosystem. Manan Kalra, Co-Founder (Operations, Installation & After-Sales), ensures flawless execution, installation quality, and service standards across all categories.

Alongside the founders, the Directors play a key role in day-to-day operations of The Essencials. Avleen Kaur Bhatia, Director (Showroom Experience & Customer Interaction), leads the overall in-store experience and ensures every customer interaction reflects the brand's luxury standards. Neha Kalra, Director (Retail Engagement & Walk-in Customer Support), manages retail operations and personally guides walk-in clients through product discovery and decision-making. Anika Malhotra, Director (Design & Architecture Consultation), supports architects and homeowners with design inputs, space planning, and product-integration recommendations.

Nationwide Presence & Growing Network

Beyond Delhi, The Essencials has built a strong nationwide presence with dealers, distributors, and design partners across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata, along with an expanding network throughout South, West, and Eastern Indiaensuring consistent service, product expertise, and premium customer engagement across regions.

A Special Highlight: The Essencials x Fanzart Collaboration

The launch also marks a significant milestone through a strategic collaboration with Fanzart, India's pioneering designer fan brand known for redefining the aesthetics of home comfort. The event was graced by Fanzart leadership including Founder Anil Lala, Co-Founder Tarun Lala, and Head of Retail & Franchise Expansion, Sangeeta Lala. For the first time, Fanzart has partnered to co-create a showcase experience where customers can see, touch, and experience designer fans in realistic interior settings alongside automation, lighting, and audio systems. This collaboration brings unmatched value to customers by merging Fanzart's design-led premium fan innovations with The Essencials' holistic lifestyle experience centre, creating a first-of-its-kind ecosystem that allows clients to visualise complete luxury environments rather than isolated products.

Speaking about the collaboration, the leadership jointly expressed: "The Essencials and Fanzart share a belief that luxury is an experience. This flagship centre sets a new benchmark by bringing world-class designer fans, smart-living technologies, and immersive design elements together in a format that is inspiring and interactive."

An Evening of Design, Innovation & Celebration

The launch event saw enthusiastic participation from leading architects, interior designers, influencers, and industry experts. Guests enjoyed live automation and lighting walkthroughs, immersive audio demonstrations, designer fan galleries, rug customisation corners, an art showcase by Studio Paradise, a live saxophonist performance, and a curated wine-and-cheese experience. Together, these elements reflected The Essencials' promise of personalised, immersive, and inspired luxury.

Shaping the Future of Modern Indian Homes

With this flagship launch, The Essencials sets a new benchmark for experiential luxury retail in India. The brand remains committed to inspiring homeowners and design professionals through a powerful blend of global brands, personalised technology, and thoughtful lifestyle solutions.

