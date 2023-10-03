The Exchange XT.Com Announcing Listings of YesGo, Memetoon & CTEX Tokens

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 3: Exchange XT.Com Announcing Listings of YesGo, Memetoon & CTEX Tokens for September 2023 and also announcing the Bug Bounty Program for 6 million strong community registered users.

XT.COM Exchange was established in 2018 and registered in Seychelles. Its operating headquarters are located in Dubai. It has operation centers in Singapore, Europe and other countries and regions, and its business covers the world.

The platform owns the global top-level domain www.xt.com, and currently has more than 6 million registered users, more than 500,000 monthly active users, and more than 40 million users in the ecosystem.

XT.COM is a comprehensive trading platform that supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. It has a rich variety of trading's such as spot trading, futures trading, margin trading, OTC trading and buying cryptos with credit cards.

Xt provide users with the safest, most efficient and professional digital asset investment services. Diversified Trading Categories: XT Exchange offers diversified trading categories such as spot trading, futures trading, OTC trading and margin trading. XT Exchange is the first exchange that provides interest-free margin trading and charges the lowest service fee.

Token YESGO: XT.COM Announcement on Launching YESGO. Yes Coin is a decentralized project based on the blockchain network. Yes Coin aims to accelerate the evolution of businesses towards blockchain, And at this stage for Internet users and developers to build a complete blockchain platform. Yes Coin will continue to evolve to meet the future development needs of the metaverse ecosystem.

Token MEMETOON: XT.COM Announcement on Launching MEMETOON: MEME and MEMETOON, built on blockchain technology, ensure that creators are no longer mere laborers in a webcomic factory. Instead, they can fully unleash their creativity and artistic sensibilities while safeguarding their works' copyright rights. This innovation contributes to a new paradigm shift in the webcomic market.

Token CTEX: XT.COM Announcement on the Upcoming Listing of CTEX. Crypto Tex is an open-source blockchain scaling solution that delivers a faster, cheaper and smarter experience for blockchain’s next billion users. CTX is Part Of The Global Payment Revolution.

XT.COM Announcement on Launching Bug Bounty Program By Xt.com :

XT.COM is thrilled to launch the bug bounty program to make the crypto trading services more secure and reliable. They realize that even the most complete systems can still have vulnerabilities. Hence, they would like to encourage hackers to test and report any vulnerabilities on their platform by offering rewards. As a result, They can quickly address these issues and prevent any malicious attacks.

The bug bounty program is open to anyone who discovers vulnerabilities in their software. They will offer rewards for eligible vulnerability reports, with the amount ranging from $50 to $2,000 USD depending on the severity of the issue and the quality of the report.

Summary: The September month was 5th Anniversary celebration month for XT.COM's conceding with TOKEN2049 Preparty. A Night to Remember! Thanks to everyone who joined them at the exclusive preparty during #TOKEN2049 in Singapore! The 71st-floor SKAI Loft provided breathtaking views as they celebrated the future of crypto together. @XTexchange held a signing ceremony at the party venue with projects ALFA, DreamsQuest and SWARM!

Stay tuned for more updates as more new digital asset listings are just around the corner!

Media Contact Info:

Name: Gopi Divecha

Email: gopi@pixelproduction.com

Organization: Synergy Global Enterprise LLC

Address: 111 North Bridge Road #21-01 Peninsula Plaza, Singapore 179098,

Phone: +65-9181-7041

Website: https://pixelproduction.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor