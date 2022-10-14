The Fashion Station - India's best online store to shop for wedding dresses

When you are about to attend a wedding in your family, you feel very excited. More than anything, you start planning the dresses or costumes you will be wearing during the wedding and the events preceding it. While there are many online stores that specialize in selling clothing items, there are very few that exclusively sell the kind of clothes that you would want to wear to a wedding. To fill this void, Saba Zaidi and Syed Zaidi co-founded The Fashion Station.

Talking about the thought behind The Fashion Station, co-founder Saba Zaidi says, "We had many friends who would often speak about the lack of online stores selling wedding dresses. Of course, being a woman, I also recognized this issue. Since I was already involved with the fashion industry, I thought of using my skills to address this concern. That led to Syed and me launching The Fashion Station. From salwar kameez to designer lehengas, we offer a wide range of clothing items that are suitable to be worn during weddings and other special occasions."

Apart from the massive range it offers, what makes The Fashion Station truly unique is the fact that it also serves as a platform through which women can have a look at the offerings of some of the most renowned designers in India and abroad who specialize in ethnic wear. On thefashionstation.in, you can select all the clothes that you wish to buy from different categories and get them delivered to your doorstep.

"Between Saba and I, we had creative instincts and entrepreneurial skills. These two qualities helped us put together The Fashion Station and build it as a reliable e-commerce brand that caters to those who like to shop for ethnic clothes online. When a wedding is just around the corner, you will be busy with a variety of things and you would find it difficult to go to a physical retail store and spend hours looking for the right clothes. Through our website, you can expect the kind of variety you look for in a store but the process of buying something you like will take just about a few minutes", says co-founder Syed Zaidi.

In a very short span of time, The Fashion Destination has emerged as one of the most preferred destinations for those looking for wedding dresses and ethnic wear. With fair prices and great discounts being offered at every season of the year, it attracts people of all age groups from all the different states of the country. To have a look at the vast wedding collection on the platform, visit .

