“The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of love between a brother and sister.”- Radhika Cheema

Chandigarh (India), September 1: The festival of Raksha Bandhan was celebrated in Chandigarh with the courtesy of the IKJ Care Foundation (which spreads hope and happiness among people). Many brothers and sisters participated enthusiastically in the occasion.

During the celebration, Radhika Cheema-Chairperson of IKJ Care Foundation and a well-known young entrepreneur, enlightened the importance of this auspicious festival and said that Raksha Bandhan is a festival that strengthens the sacred bond between a brother and sister.

The word Raksha Bandhan itself describes “Raksha Ka Bandhan,” which means The Bond of Protection. A sister ties the sacred thread of ‘Rakhi’ on her brother’s wrist, and the brother promises to protect his sister. As soon as the festival of Raksha Bandhan arrives, the old memories of a brother and sister become completely new as it is a bond that revives the relationship. To maintain relationships, patience, understanding, affinity, love, and sacrifice are indeed required elements.

To cherish this bond of love, threading all these in one festoon is called Raksha Bandhan. In today’s era, no matter how much progress we make, it is because of these festivals that we stay connected. The festival of Rakhi is a symbol of love. It is a representation of fulfilling the promises made to each other. It is a sacred day for brother-sister affinity when some new promises are made.

India is known as a country of many customs, cultures, and festivals. She further said that every time, festivals bring a new message for us. In today’s modern age, foppishness has become too common among people, but it is necessary to avoid it. Only tying a silk thread on the wrist can’t be recognized as Raksha Bandhan, but adding the sweetness of love to the relationship is also necessary.

The main objective of IKJ Care Foundation is to educate every child with perseverance, commitment, determination, and to develop a socially conscious society, to enhance job-oriented career skills in women, to provide medical assistance to children below the poverty line, to aware and educate people around, to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, etc.

Let us tell you that Radhika Cheema, the chairperson of IKJ Care Foundation, always participates in social work. With her interest and skills, she has also become the brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Ambala). She is also the President of the District Youth Development Organization (Women’s Unit).

She has also served on the post of President of Haryana State for International Human Rights Organization (IHRO), under which she promoted women’s skills.

For environmental protection, intensive tree plantation, distribution of plants, and polythene-free Ambala campaign were also started under her supervision. To distribute free food, medicines, masks, and other essential items to the needy during COVID-19, the organization supported the administration as well as provided financial support to other social work organizations.

Radhika Cheema is also recognized as a leading example of women’s empowerment. Many renowned personalities have appreciated her for her remarkable social work. Apart from this, she has also been specifically honoured in various big events.

