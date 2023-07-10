The first look and motion poster of Joshiy - Joju George film 'Antony' goes viral and trending in social media

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 10: Antony's first look and motion poster made waves on social media. After the super hit Suresh Gopi film Pappan, the fans took the first look of Joshiy's new film 'Anthony' in no time. Joju, who arrives in a huge mass get-up, is receiving applause. Social media is commenting that Joju was convinced that it was not for nothing that he lost weight for the film.

Another feature is that Joju George, Naila Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose Vijayaraghavan, who played the lead roles in Joshi's own superhit film Porinju Mariam Jose, are playing the lead roles in Anthony. Fans are waiting for Anthony with much more hope than Porinju Mariam Jose.

Another feature of the film is that Kalyani Priyadarshan and Asha Sarath appear as the main characters. Joju George and Joshi together Porinju Mariam Jose was a big success. Joju George played the role of Kattalan Porinju. Expectations are high when Joju and Joshi team up after Porinju's big success. Antony is Joju's starrer film after the popular film lratta.

The film is produced by Einstein Zach Paul under the banner of Einstein Media. Written - Rajesh Varma, Cinematography - Rana dive, Editing - Shyam Sasidharan, Music Direction - Jakes Bijoy, Production Controller - Deepak Parameswaran, Art Direction - Dilip Nath, Costume Design - Praveen Varma, Makeup - Ronex Xavier, Stills - Anoop P Chacko, Chief Associate Director - CB Jose Chalissery,Action Director - Rajasekhar, Audiography - Vishnu Govind, Executive Producer - Varki George, Co-Producers - Shijo Joseph, Gokul Varma, Krishnaraj Rajan, Marketing Planning - Obscura Entertainment, Distribution - Appu Pathu Pappu Production House.

