The Fitness Factory, a one-stop-shop for all fitness needs launched

A Surat-based fitness enthusiast turned entrepreneur has launched The Fitness Factory, a one-stop-shop for fitness freaks and the first of its kind in India.

Founder Pritesh Nakrani launched The Fitness Factory with a mission to ensure that fitness enthusiasts can find all their fitness-related goods, be it supplements, superfoods, or fitness equipment, under one roof.

"I used to shop for fitness products online and offline but it was frustrating to visit multiple platforms to find everything I was looking for. I searched for one platform that could meet all my fitness needs, but in vain. I realised that other fitness enthusiasts would also be facing the same challenges, and this is when the idea of establishing The Fitness Factory occurred to me," says Pritesh about his journey.

The Fitness Factory is now a reality and has made it easy for fitness enthusiasts to shop for all their fitness-related items under one roof.

"Being fit is not about being better than someone else, it's also about being better than you were before. This is the mantra that drives me. I am confident that fitness enthusiasts from Surat and the public at large will fall in love with The Fitness Factory," adds Pritesh, who embarked on the fitness journey a few years ago and keeps himself updated about the newest fitness items.

Apart from providing consumers with everything they need to live a healthy and fit lifestyle under one roof, The Fitness Factory also aims to build a strong and thriving community

