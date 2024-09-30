The Forbidden Journeys Set To Launch New Website, Rerouting Travel in India

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 30: The Forbidden Journeys (TFJ) is set to reroute Indian tourism with the launch of its website on September 30, 2024. This platform promises to showcase India's hidden gems and lesser-known destinations, offering personalised experiences comparable to popular European vacations.

Founded by Parv Aggarwal, TFJ intends to bring unexplored Indian cities into the spotlight, creating tailor-made itineraries that cater to the discerning traveller. "We want to reveal the untold stories of India's heartland," he says. "We're not just offering trips; we're crafting once-in-a-lifetime experiences that showcase the true essence of our country."

The origins of The Forbidden Journeys can be traced back to Parv's personal exploration journey. What started as family trips quickly turned into a passion for discovering the unknown. "I like calling myself a rover," he says, "someone who loves exploring and wants to uncover the unknown."

During his travels through Europe, Parv noted a dramatic difference. While beautiful European villages were crowded with tourists, many incredible Indian locales remained undiscovered. This observation brought about the idea for TFJ, which seeks to make Indian travel more luxurious and private while traversing destinations often overlooked by mainstream tourism.

"We believe luxury is a journey of discovery, a vehicle to preserve and celebrate our cultural heritage," Parv says. "By transforming the way people travel, we aim to make them the protagonists of their own extraordinary stories."

TFJ's approach rests on three pillars: Bespoke, Secure, and Fun. Each itinerary is tailored to fit specific demands, assuring the highest levels of security for affluent travellers without compromising on the enjoyment that a holiday should bring. The launch of their website is an important turning point in India's tourism sector, empowering travellers to explore beyond the typical tourist circuits and experience the actual essence of the country.

"Luxury travel isn't just about five-star hotels in popular cities," Parv points out. "It's about exclusive access, personalised service, and memories that last a lifetime. That's what we're bringing to the table with TFJ."

As the travel industry evolves, TFJ's innovative approach could set a new standard for tourism in India. By focusing on unexplored destinations and offering bespoke experiences, the company is not only promoting tourism but also contributing to the economic development of smaller towns and cities.

For those looking to go on a journey less travelled, The Forbidden Journeys might just hold the key to unlocking India's best-kept secrets.

