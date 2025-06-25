The Future of Beauty Is Choice: Mimiq Debuts in India, Redefining Vitiligo Narratives

BusinessWire India

Chennai/Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25: Mimiq, a distinctive beauty brand born from personal experience, today announced its official launch in India. Mimiq isn't just introducing a product; it's launching a movement centered on empowerment and the profound philosophy: 'Makeup isn't about shame; it is about choice. Blend it, skip it, or flaunt itit's up to you.'

Vitiligo, an autoimmune condition causing skin pigment loss, affects approximately 2.5% of the population in India (Source: Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy). For far too long, it has carried a heavy societal burden, sparking deep-seated stigma, bullying, feelings of isolation, and significant psychological distress. The condition often leads to notable mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression among affected individuals. Prevalent misconceptionslike fears of contagion or beliefs of divine retribution tragically lead to discrimination in social circles and even impact matrimonial prospects, especially for women. Mimiq is here to change that narrative.

This transformative journey is led by Harsha Soundararajan, the visionary 40-year-old founder of Mimiq. His background in biotechnology provides a strong scientific foundation for his understanding of skin science, adding significant credibility to the brand's approach. Having personally navigated life with vitiligo, Harsha's own experience profoundly inspired him to create this brand, born from a desire to address the unmet needs and societal stigmas faced by the community.

"For too long, living with vitiligo meant facing body shaming and societal stigma. Mimiq changes that. Now, it's about reclaiming my narrative and owning the power of choice for my skin, on my own terms," shares Soundararajan.

Mimiq's Philosophy: Empowering Personal Beauty

Mimiq's 'Gora Teeka' Campaign visually articulates its core philosophy. It showcases individuals confidently embracing their unique skin, illustrating how Mimiq functions as a personal statementallowing them to subtly blend, boldly celebrate their patches, or apply the product precisely as desired for any given moment. The mission is to help see beauty in all skin tones and types while helping Mimiq take a stand on why it exists.

Mera Gora Teeka My Beauty Spot

The campaign was conceptualized by Decision Pinnacle, the creative consulting firm behind its impactful vision.

Deepti Karthik, founder of Decision Pinnacle, shares the core thought that drove the campaign: "Vitiligo is a skin condition where one needs the most support from their own family; the campaign focuses on how a mother supports her daughter by seeing her patch as her beauty spot. When something is too pretty, you secure it with kala teeka, but who decides beauty! Is someone with vitiligo skin not beautiful? Shouldn't their beauty be secured with kala tikka as well? The key campaign thought was, The mission is to help see beauty in all skin tones and types while helping Mimiq take a stand on why it exists."

"Mimiq is designed to be far more than just a cosmetic; it embodies a movement to reclaim and redefine beauty on one's own terms. We believe everyone deserves the freedom to choose how they present themselves, without feeling compelled to conform or ashamed. Mimiq offers that choicebeautifully and confidently," Soundararajan states.

Timed with World Vitiligo Day: A New Chapter of Empowerment

As the world prepares to observe World Vitiligo Day tomorrow, June 25th, Mimiq's launch and its 'Gora Teeka' campaign arrive at a poignant moment. This global day serves to raise awareness, combat stigma, and celebrate the strength of individuals living with vitiligo. Mimiq's core philosophy'Makeup isn't about shame; it is about choice. Blend it, skip it, or flaunt itit's up to you directly resonates with the spirit of this day, championing self-acceptance and empowering individuals to define their own beauty.

Introducing the Mimiq Camouflage Concealer

The Mimiq Camouflage Concealer represents the culmination of this vision. Developed meticulously to blend flawlessly with India's diverse spectrum of skin tones, it delivers a soft, natural, second-skin finish designed for all-day comfort. Its long-lasting, breathable, and buildable formula ensures flexible coverage that performs exceptionally against India's challenging climate being sweatproof, waterproof, and transfer-proof.

Availability

Mimiq products are available for purchase commencing today on the brand's official website, https://mimiq.in, and will soon be available on other online marketplaces.

To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below:

Mera Gora Teeka My Beauty Spot

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor