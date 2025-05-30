The Future of Luxury Is Personal: How 'About the Space' Designs for Form, Function and 'Feelings'

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: In a sea of interior design firms chasing trends and surface aesthetics and Pinterest inspirations, About the Space stands grounded in something far deeper: meaning. Founded by principal designers Aneri Shah and Richa Shetty, the firm is an all-in-one architecture and interior design studio that approaches every project as a narrative not just a layout.

From structure to styling, About the Space is built on one core belief: spaces should reflect people, not Pinterest boards.

This isn't design for attention. It's design for emotion. And that changes everything.

"I walked into the home and immediately felt seen," recalls a client of About the Space, Mr. Kothari. "It wasn't just my style it was my story, my habits, my morning light. They understood what I didn't even know how to articulate."

More Than ClientsAbout the Space's Creative Partners

What sets About the Space apart isn't just its designs it's the way they're created. Aneri and Richa believe that great spaces are co-authored. Every project begins with a deep dive into the client's life: their routines, memories, aspirations, and quirks. The firm doesn't just send moodboards they schedule long conversations, make site visits personal, and treat every client like a creative partner.

"We prefer having a lot of discussions over coffee so much so that we know all the good coffee places in and around Mumbai and Pune," jokingly Aneri said.

No detail is too small, because no emotion is too trivial. Whether it's the curve of a hallway that mimics a childhood home or the placement of a window that invites a specific kind of morning, every decision is layered in intention.

Crafted Exclusivity: Why About the Space Take Fewer Projects

In a world obsessed with scale and speed, About the Space does something radical they slow down.

The studio takes on only a limited number of projects at a time. Out of respect for the process, for the client, and for the craft.

This exclusivity is also maintained with the client. It's the backbone of the studio's ability to give undivided attention to every project ensuring no space ever feels rushed, recycled, or remotely like the last.

Beyond Flashy: Where Luxury Meets Real Life

Today, many interior designers are caught in the race for visual drama creating homes that look great on Instagram but feel impossible to live in.

At About the Space, aesthetics are only half the story. The other half is functionality.

From sourcing materials that age beautifully to designing storage that works seamlessly behind luxe facades, the team makes sure that their spaces are as livable as they are luxurious.

"We don't just design for a photoshoot," says co-founder of About the Space, Richa. "We design for people who will live, grow, and make memories here every single day."

Designing With Soul, Building for Legacy

From honoring India's cultural richness through locally sourced materials and artisan collaborations, to layering contemporary design with traditional meaning, About the Space crafts homes that last emotionally and structurally.

Because for this studio, beauty isn't just about how it looks.

It's about how it feels five years later.

And that? That's a space worth remembering.

About Us:

About the Space is a multidisciplinary design studio led by architects Aneri Shah and Richa Shetty, focused on crafting experimental yet affordable architecture and interiors. Blending classical and contemporary sensibilities, the studio emphasizes thoughtful materiality, function, and innovation. With a collaborative and detail-driven approach, the team engages clients, artisans, and consultants alike to create meaningful, expressive spaces rooted in precision and poetic vision. For more information, visit www.aboutthespace.com/.

Because clients' space should feel like them just more grounded, more beautiful, and more alive.

Follow their journey: @_aboutthespace_

Contact Details:

Email ID: info@aboutthespace.com

Contact No.: +91 77095 04999

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698932/About_The_Space_Design_Studio.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor