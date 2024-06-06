The Future of Networking: TapOnce’s NFC Approach to Digital Business Cards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Most successful CEOs and MDs believe networking is the key to surviving this fast-paced world of modern business. It has become an essential catalyst for professional growth and success.

However, the traditional methods of exchanging contact information have often fallen short, leading to a cluttered trail of paper business cards and missed opportunities. TapOnce, a home-grown startup, is set to change how professionals connect and share information.

The Dynamic Trio— Paving the Way to Better Networking

Founded by a trio of forward-thinking entrepreneurs – Jay Shah, Shreyan Gandhi, and Gaurav Dhyani – TapOnce is leading the charge regarding networking. Harnessing the power of Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, TapOnce has developed a groundbreaking platform that equips individuals to exchange contact details with a simple tap effortlessly.

“At TapOnce, we believe that networking should be seamless, efficient, and aligned with the digital age,” said Jay Shah, co-founder of TapOnce. “Our NFC-enabled business cards are more than just a replacement for traditional paper cards – they represent a new era of connectivity and professional empowerment.”

From Prompt Connectivity to Custom Information: TapOnce Offers it All

TapOnce’s innovative approach to digital business cards offers diverse benefits, transforming the networking landscape. With instant connectivity, professionals can bid farewell to the frustrations of fumbling through wallets or pockets for paper cards. A swift tap is all it takes for busy professionals to exchange information seamlessly.

Moreover, TapOnce’s platform allows entrepreneurs to update and customise their information in real-time, ensuring that contacts are always up-to-date with their latest professional details, projects, and achievements.

This dynamic content feature sets TapOnce apart from traditional business cards, which often become outdated and redundant.

“We understand that in today’s fast-paced business world, agility and adaptability are key,” said Shreyan Gandhi, co-founder of TapOnce. “That’s why we’ve designed our platform to be a true multifunctional tool, enabling professionals to integrate social media profiles, portfolio links, and more. That way, the users get a comprehensive overview of their professional identity.”

Global Expansion and Surging Success

The company has recently expanded its footprint into the UAE and UK markets, a testament to the global demand for its revolutionary solution. With a rapidly growing user base of 103K+ active users across the globe and a portfolio of over 570 businesses, TapOnce is quickly becoming a driving force in digital networking.

Sustainable Initiatives for Long-lasting Impact

Moreover, TapOnce’s dedication to sustainability sets it apart from traditional networking solutions. By embracing a digital approach, the company is actively contributing to a greener future by reducing the need for paper-based business cards and the associated environmental impact.

TapOnce’s innovative Environment Savings Calculator allows users to quantify the positive impact of their switch to NFC business cards, including the amount of carbon, water, and trees saved.

As the world embraces digital transformation, TapOnce moves further with an innovative solution that seamlessly blends innovation, convenience, and environmental consciousness. With its intuitive platform, dynamic features, and steadfast commitment to empowering professionals, TapOnce is shaping the future of networking bringing like-minded professionals closer.

