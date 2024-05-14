The Future of Senior Care Arrives in Coimbatore: Vedaanta Launches Coimbatore’s First Integrated Retirement Township

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 14: Vedaanta Senior Living, a leading company in the senior care sector has launched Vedaanta Premam, an integrated retirement township in Coimbatore. Premam offers a variety of housing options, including deluxe houses, apartments, and villas, to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of seniors. It is set to redefine retirement living with the concept of an integrated township and bridge the gap between the needs and expectations in the retirement living space.

Coimbatore is becoming the retirement hub of India as it provides a natural setting with a moderate climate year-round, access to excellent hospitals, plenty of green cover, and an unhurried pace best suited to enjoy life’s little pleasures. Adding to that comes the concept of Integrated Retirement Living aiming to provide the best form of retirement life a senior citizen could hope and wish for.

What is an Integrated Retirement Community?

A regular retirement community caters to a particular requirement of seniors. They often lack the variety of facilities and infrastructure to offer seniors holistic care and a vibrant environment. That is where the need for an integrated retirement community arises. An integrated retirement community unlike any other retirement community, provides many facilities and amenities suitable for both,active retirement and supported retirement Here is what Vedaanta Premam, an integrated retirement township has to offer:

Active and Assisted Living

Vedaanta Premam is one of the first retirement communities to integrate active living and assisted living in one township. At Premam there is an expansive space for an active lifestyle such as running tracks, swimming pools, indoor and outdoor games, pickle ball court and so on. It also has a 50- bedded assisted living center within the township that will provide assisted living support in case of need.

Diverse housing options

Variety of housing options such as spacious apartments, villas, and deluxe villas catering to varied budgets and preferences. This gives seniors the flexibility to choose according to their needs and age gracefully.

Active and Connected:

Vedaanta Premam township will also have Coimbatore's first state of the art membership based senior wellness club that will invite people from all over the world to visit and stay connected.

A Community that Grows with You:

Vedaanta Premam fosters a sense of community transcending age. Residents can socialize with a diverse of individuals across different age groups, creating a stimulating and enriching environment. This focus on inclusivity is a hallmark of integrated retirement communities and sets Premam apart from traditional senior living.

Retirement is about striving to stay active, enjoying your freedom, and becoming an even healthier self. With Premam, Vedaanta Senior Living aims to fulfill the lack of infrastructure to provide integrated care for seniors. Vedaanta Premam redefines senior living by offering a dynamic environment that adapts to your needs, fosters a sense of community, and prioritizes seniors' well-being throughout their retirement journey. It’s where active living and healthcare meet, creating a haven that truly grows with you.

Vedaanta Premam is open for bookings and the project is expected to go live in 2026.

About Vedaanta Senior Living –

Vedaanta Senior Living is a specialized senior care enterprise founded in 2015 by accomplished professionals who spearheaded India’s largest senior care housing chain and brand. Our vision at Vedaanta is to provide seniors with top-tier care and comfort at an affordable cost.

What began modestly in 2015 has, in just eight years, blossomed into one of the rapidly advancing companies in the senior living sector, with a portfolio now comprising more than 12 communities across Bangalore, Chennai, Hosur, Guruvayoor, Coimbatore, Trichy and expanding.

Media Contact:

Contact No – +91 99538 05885

Email – info@vedaanta.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor